Dixie Lewis was killed alongside Ross Schultz in a head-on car collision near Truckee, California, on Tuesday, according to her family

19-Year-Old Daughter of Michael Lewis and Tabitha Soren Killed in Calif. Car Crash: 'Our Hearts Are So Broken'

Dixie Lewis, the daughter of Moneyball author Michael Lewis and former MTV News correspondent Tabitha Soren, has died. She was 19.

The Pomona College freshman was killed alongside Ross Schultz, 20, in a head-on car collision near Truckee, California, on Tuesday, according to her family.

"We loved her so much and are in a kind of pain none of us has experienced," Lewis said in a statement to news outlet Berkeleyside. "She loved Ross, with whom she died. She loved to live and our hearts are so broken they can't find the words to describe the feeling. Her mother, Tabitha, and I, and her brother Walker and sister Quinn are going to find ways for her memory to live in her absence."

In a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle, Soren called Dixie "a fighter — and not just for herself but for everyone."

"She had a fire in her that people could feel when she walked in the room," Soren wrote in an email to the publication. "She used her intensity to bring up everyone around her and she tried so hard at everything she did. When she showed up, she was going to show up 150%."

Michael Lewis and Tabitha Soren Michael Lewis and Tabitha Soren with their family in 2015 | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The fatal car collision occurred on around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday when a 2014 Ford Fusion carrying Dixie and Schultz crossed the center line on Highway 89, according to an incident report from the California Highway Police obtained by PEOPLE.

A 2015 Freightliner truck traveling the opposite direction collided with the sedan head-on.

Dixie and Schultz were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the truck, a 45-year-old man from Nevada, suffered minor injuries.

Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.

Schultz's aunt, Locke Schultz Jaeger, told the Chronicle that said the pair — who met while attending Berkley High School together — were in the Lake Tahoe area for vacation.