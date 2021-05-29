Calif. Community Honors Michael Lewis' Daughter Dixie and Her Boyfriend Ross Schultz After Fatal Crash

"She loved Ross, with whom she died," Michael Lewis said of his daughter Dixie, 19, and her boyfriend Ross Schultz, 20, both of whom died in a car crash

The community in Berkeley, California, is mourning the deaths of Dixie Lewis, the daughter of Moneyball author Michael Lewis and former MTV News correspondent Tabitha Soren, and her boyfriend Ross Schultz.

Dixie, 19, and Schultz, 20, died in a head-on car collision near Truckee on Tuesday, according to her family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After the news of their deaths was made public, Dixie's softball team at Pomona College paid tribute to her on Twitter.

"We will honor Dixie's memory every day, playing every game with her in our hearts," the team wrote. "She was an incredible human being - caring, vibrant and passionate. All of our thoughts & love are with the Lewis family during this tragic time."

"The Pomona-Pitzer Athletics family mourns the tragic loss of Dixie Lewis," the athletics department said in a separate tweet. "A rising sophomore for the #SagehensSB team, Lewis was a warm spirit and an impactful person."

Friends, family, teammates and community members also honored Dixie and Schultz in an article published by local news outlet Berkeleyside on Friday.

"I never had to question whether Dixie was giving it her all. She was a workhorse. She pushed herself, she pushed her teammates to be the best that they could be," Dixie's former softball coach, Erika Racklin, told the outlet.

"She was like a role model to me even though we're the same age," said friend Indigo Carlson. "She just did everything she could to make me feel so happy. She put her own troubles and dilemmas aside and was just completely there for me."

Dixie's father Michael also shared a statement with Berkeleyside, writing, "We loved her so much and are in a kind of pain none of us has experienced. She loved Ross, with whom she died. She loved to live and our hearts are so broken they can't find the words to describe the feeling. Her mother, Tabitha, and I, and her brother Walker and sister Quinn are going to find ways for her memory to live in her absence."

Michael Lewis and Tabitha Soren (From left to right) Michael Lewis, Dixie Lewis, Tabitha Soren | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Schultz family added in their own statement, "Ross loved his friends and he loved his family. And boy, did Ross love Dixie, who died with him."

Meanwhile, Schultz's former soccer coach J.T. Thomas described him as "a fierce competitor" with a constant "sparkle in his eye."

"As mischievous and silly and always laughing and goofing around as he was, he had this whole other side to him simultaneously. He would just work and work and work to get what he wanted," Thomas said. "He always had a sparkle in his eye, but he was a fierce competitor."

"In every way, Ross brought joy, laughter, and a sense of community wherever he went," Sharon Arthur, Schultz's sixth-grade teacher, wrote in an email to the outlet. "He never shied away from a challenge, and brought his friends along with him."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The fatal car collision occurred at around 3:20 p.m. local time on Tuesday when a 2014 Ford Fusion carrying Dixie and Schultz crossed the center line on Highway 89, according to an incident report from the California Highway Police obtained by PEOPLE.

A 2015 Freightliner truck traveling the opposite direction collided with the sedan head-on. Dixie and Schultz were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the truck, a 45-year-old man from Nevada, suffered minor injuries.