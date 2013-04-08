Halle Berry: This Pregnancy Was 'Biggest Surprise of My Life'

An expectant Halle Berry stepped out Saturday evening alongside Michael Kors as the pair launched their Watch Hunger Stop campaign at the Four Seasons in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Bump, there it is — plus a little leg too!

“I feel fantastic. This has been the biggest surprise of my life, to tell you the truth,” the actress admits to CNN.

“Thought I was kind of past the point where this could be a reality for me. So it’s been a big surprise and the most wonderful.”

Berry, 46, and designer, 53, have created two versions of Kors’ Runway watch. For each watch sold (the designs go on sale later this month), 100 meals will be provided to children through the World Food Programme.



Berry, who confirmed on Friday that she is pregnant with her second child, and Kors plan to travel with the charity to visit areas where the food will be sent, including Syria and various countries in Africa.

“I hope we go while I’m pregnant, so I can talk about prenatal care,” the actress tells the Associated Press.

“And I will have time off — “I’m not working right now. It’s so important to me, being a mom, that I can help educate women on how important it is that when you have a healthy child, it helps set them up for life.”