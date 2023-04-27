Michael Keaton Asked 'The Flash' Director to Photograph Him in Batsuit for His 6-Year-Old Grandson

Michael Keaton is seeing his role as Batman in a whole new light, thanks to his grandson.

After a special early screening of the superhero movie at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas on Tuesday, director Andy Muschietti told IGN that the actor, 71, was overcome as he stepped into the Batcave on the film's set, reprising his role for the first time since 1992's Batman Returns.

"When [Keaton] arrived to the set, the Batcave was already finished and it was lit and everything. He stayed like this [eyes wide] for a while. I didn't want to interrupt him," the director told the outlet. "I just wanted for him to take it in. Who knows what was going on there? But something was going on there."

Muschietti continued, "It was funny because at one point during the scene where we shot him in the full suit, he was like, 'Can you take a picture? It's for my grandson.' It was one of those moments where he really showed something was inside that was very emotional."

Keaton is dad to songwriter Sean Douglas, who is a dad himself to daughter Maggie, 2½, and son River, 6. Douglas, 39, shares his two kids with wife Rachel Bartov.

Memorably, Keaton tearfully shouted out his son during his 2015 Golden Globe Award win for his performance in Birdman.

"My best friend is kind, intelligent, funny, talented, considerate, thoughtful," he said in his acceptance speech. "Did I say kind? He also... He also happens to be my son, Sean."

The Flash zooms into theaters June 16.