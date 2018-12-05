Musician Michael Franti Shows Off Newborn Son Taj's 'Fair Trade' Nursery

Michael Franti‘s son Taj turns just 3 months old on Monday, but thanks to his parents, he already has a head start on becoming a global citizen.

“We are a family who is passionate about having a place that we can raise our kid that is happy and healthy and that contributes to the planet being happy and healthy,” Franti said in a video shared exclusively with PEOPLE, where he and wife Sara showed off Taj’s nursery that was created with pieces from Pottery Barn's Modern Nursery collection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s important that our child is raised as a global citizen,” continues the 51-year-old musician, who is also dad to sons Ade and Cappy from previous relationships. “What that means to us is not just that our kid is aware of other things but that we, as a family, support products and brands that do good stuff for the communities in which they are made.”

“And that’s really what fair trade is all about — it’s not just about a stamp on a product,” Franti adds. “Really what it’s about is making an investment in those communities so they can have sustainability over the long term, that there is a relationship that’s created between the company and the people on the ground who are making the products and that the lives that the people who are making those are being improved every single day.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Taj Franti's nursery Pottery Barn Kids

Michael Franti and family Pottery Barn Kids

Taj Franti's nursery Pottery Barn Kids

Taj Franti Pottery Barn Kids

RELATED: Inside Pregnant Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s “Organic” and “Earthy” Nursery for Her Daughter on the Way

Taj’s nursery is filled with Fair Trade Certified products from Pottery Barn‘s Modern Baby line, like the west elm x pbk Modern Convertible Crib ($149 to $599), west elm x pbk Baby Charm Nursery Rug ($399 to $899), Paxton Recliner ($999 to $1,399) and west elm x Pottery Barn Kids Modern 3 Drawer Changing Table ($829).

The proud parents accessorized stylishly and sustainably with pieces such as the Cloud Fringe Mirror ($99), Acrylic and Brass Gallery Frames ($79 to $149), Woven Pom Pom Storage baskets ($29 to $49), the white Texture Bohemian Pillow ($39.50) and the Hanging Brass Circles Mobile ($79) over Taj’s crib.

“We dig the vibe behind it and what it is about, but we also just like the way it looks and we feel great about it,” says the “Once a Day” crooner of the room’s design and fair-trade influence.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see Pottery Barn Kids making it more accessible for us to make better choices in our everyday life and we’re grateful for that,” Sara adds. “With my nursing background, I wanted to make sure that I had pieces that are good for Taj. I feel really comfortable nursing him on our chair or I can feel safe with him sleeping in his crib all night knowing that these pieces are GREENGUARD Gold Certified.”

Taj Franti's nursery Pottery Barn Kids

Michael Franti and family Pottery Barn Kids

RELATED VIDEO: See the Adorable Way Ginger Zee Incorporated a Weather Theme Into Her Son’s Nursery



One more piece that embodies one of their family’s favorite sayings? An art print on the wall that reads, “Be Serve Rock.”

“Our family motto is, ‘Be your best, serve the greater good and rock out wherever you are,” Franti says. “And so we have that displayed in Taj’s room.”

“And how cool that the nursery embodies all those elements,” Sara chimes in. “It’s all in this room.”

The Pottery Barn Modern Baby collection is available now on potterybarnkids.com.