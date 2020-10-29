"I came to Larry, maybe later than I wish I could," the actor told Tamron Hall on her talk show

The Conners ' Michael Fishman Speaks Out About Son's Fatal Overdose 4 Months After His Death

Michael Fishman is speaking out about loss as a grieving parent.

The Conners star, 39, opened up about the tragic death of his son Larry — who died of a drug overdose in June — to Tamron Hall on her eponymous talk show on Wednesday.

When Hall, 50, asked Fishman when he learned"Larry was struggling with drug abuse," the actor replied, "It wasn't so much a struggle for him. People try things over time and that wasn't really an issue overall."

According to the dad, who shares daughter Isabelle and son Aaron with ex-wife Jennifer Briner, Larry had "moved to a house in transition after living with his sister for a little while, and he tried drugs that turned out to be bad drugs that multiple people had a very serious reaction."

"I feel like I came to Larry, maybe later than I wish I could. And I think for parents, you know, you wish you had more time," he continued.

"You don't always get the time that you want," he added

Though Fishman has been very private about the death, he hopes to help other families in similar situations by sharing his story.

"A couple years ago, I probably would have never shared this, to be honest with you," he admitted to Hall. "The really important part is that you're brave enough to admit when you struggle, and that you need help or that you aren't strong."

Fishman paid tribute to Larry in September to mark National Sons Day, writing alongside a family selfie on his Instagram, "Always in my heart."

During his interview with Hall, the father also spoke about how Larry, who was in foster care as a child, came into his family.

"I think he chose me, to be fair," he said of Larry. "I have two biological children from a previous marriage and at the end of that marriage I met his older sister, Camille, who a friend of mine kind of said, 'She needs some support and guidance and mentorship.' "

"We became a family unit," Fishman noted.

In June, Fishman celebrated Father's Day with a tribute to his children, writing on his Instagram, "#kids are a #gift that teach us, that #inspire us, and #humble us. Your #heart will open in new ways, #love becomes more powerful than any words. Every moment spent together is irreplaceable. I love my kids!"

He added, "My oldest is my #humor my older son my #guide my younger #son #truth and my youngest, she is my rock, my #motivation and my reminder to be better each day," he concluded.