Michael Douglas Sweetly Pouts Alongside His Granddaughter in Cute Photo: 'Lua Loves Her Buba'

Michael Douglas‘s granddaughter takes after him!

The actor’s son, Cameron Douglas, shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram Thursday of his 8-month-old daughter, Lua Izzy, showing her pout to his dad, actor Michael.

“#Lua Loves her #Buba 💝,” Cameron, 39, wrote in the caption, revealing the sweet nickname the Wall Street star goes by.

Michael’s wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, also shared the photo on Instagram, writing, “True love💕Baby Lua with her doting Buba💕.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Kirk Douglas, 101, Lovingly Gazes at 8-Month-Old Great-Granddaughter in Sweet Generational Photo

This isn’t the first time Cameron has shared adorable photos of his daughter bonding with members of his famous family.

In late August, the father of one shared a black-and-white photo of his little girl sitting at the feet of her great-grandfather Kirk Douglas. The Spartacus actor, 101, lovingly gazed at her and held out his hand.

“LOVE,” Cameron wrote in the caption of the generational photo.

Cameron and girlfriend Viviane Thibes welcomed Lua in December 2017. At the time of his daughter’s birth, he told PEOPLE, “Since Viviane has given birth to a beautiful healthy girl on Monday afternoon, I’ve been at their side ever since. I’m very happy.”

RELATED: Cameron Douglas Welcomes Daughter Lua Izzy

Lua Izzy’s middle name is a tribute to Kirk, who was born Issur Danielovitch and later went by Izzy.

After his daughter’s birth, Cameron also shared another generational photo that included his father, his girlfriend, and his two younger half-siblings, Dylan Michael and Carys Zeta, whose mother is Zeta-Jones.

“What it’s all about #Blessed with #Family,” he wrote along with the family picture.