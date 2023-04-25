Michael Douglas and Son Dylan, 22, Enjoy 'Good Night Oscar' Premiere in Rare N.Y.C. Outing: Photo

Michael Douglas was joined by his younger son, Dylan, to take in the Broadway show on its premiere night

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

April 25, 2023
michael douglas, dylan michael douglas
Michael Douglas and Dylan Michael Douglas. Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Michael Douglas enjoyed a night out with his youngest son.

The Basic Instinct actor, 78, attended the star-studded Broadway premiere of Good Night, Oscar in New York City Monday night with son Dylan, 22.

Father and son posed for photos at the event, with the Ant-Man actor wearing a dark navy suit and black shirt, while Dylan opted for navy pants, an untucked navy and gray-striped button-down, and a gray blazer.

Douglas shares Dylan and daughter Carys, 20, with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones. He is also dad to father to Cameron Douglas, 44, whom he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Dylan Michael Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Marvel Studios' “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" at Regency Village Theatre on February 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Dylan Douglas, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Dylan joined his parents at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere back in February, where he told Entertainment Tonight he is "very, very proud" of his parents.

"I mean, obviously, they're great actors -- both Academy Award-winning actors -- but they're great parents. And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out," he shared. "So on that front, they do great. And they also do good work on the screen."

In December, Zeta-Jones told PEOPLE that her family life "gets better and better" every year.

"Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know," she shared of their "very close relationship," adding, "I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life."

