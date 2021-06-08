"I'm not gonna take it personal. They're just trying to be nice," Michael Douglas shared

Michael Douglas Reveals He Was Mistaken for Daughter Carys' Grandpa: 'It's a Little Rough'

Michael Douglas is brushing off an uncomfortable experience from his daughter's graduation.

The actor, 76, appeared on Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show where he revealed that he was recently mistaken for the grandfather of his daughter Carys, 18, while attending her high school graduation last month.

The Basic Instinct star, who shares his daughter with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, said the graduation was a "lovely experience" despite being a virtual graduation due to "COVID precautions and all that."

"It was so wonderful, I'm so proud of her," Douglas said before discussing the awkward moment.

"I gotta tell you Kelly, it's a little rough when you're going out the doors and the other parents are saying, 'Oh congratulations…you must be so proud of your granddaughter,' " he said, prompting host Kelly Clarkson to burst out in laughter.

"I said, 'Well, I don't know man. Yeah okay,' " he recalled telling the other parents. "I'm not gonna take it personal, they're just trying to be nice."

Carys was joined by both her parents and big brother Dylan Douglas for the special occasion last month.

At the time, the actor shared a sweet family photo celebrating Carys' milestone academic achievement, writing, "Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021! Your Mom and I are so proud of you!"

"We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come!" the Ant-Man actor continued, signing off his caption, "❤️ Dad."

Zeta-Jones, 51, shared a similar set of photos, along with the caption, "Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you. 👩‍🎓👩‍🎓👩‍🎓."

Following her graduation, The Kominsky Method star opened up about becoming an empty nester with his wife on an episode of Today.

"It's scary. It really is," Douglas admitted. "You look at each other and go, 'Well, it's just you and me babe.' "

"You forget how many conversations you sort of hide behind in terms of talking about your kids and what's going on next and this and that, and then one day you just look at each other ... We're 20 years now, so all those good years of paying attention to each other are paying off now," he shared.