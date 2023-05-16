Michael Douglas Walks Arm in Arm with Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, Daughter Carys on Cannes Red Carpet

Michael Douglas is joined by his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and daughter Carys Zeta as he walks the Cannes red carpet

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 16, 2023 05:50 PM

Michael Douglas is proving that the red carpet is a family affair.

On Tuesday, the Basic Instinct actor, 78, walked the red carpet at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival arm in arm with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, and daughter Carys, 20. The three were attending the screening of Jeanne du Barry and the opening ceremony red carpet.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas and Carys Zeta Douglas attend the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Neilson Barnard/Getty

Douglas looked dapper in a black suit and black bowtie, with a white pocket square in his lapel. Zeta-Jones wore a low-cut red dress and was joined by daughter Carys, who wore a semi-see-through white gown.

The Ant-Man star and wife Zeta-Jones have been married for 23 years and share daughter Carys, as well as son Dylan, 22. Douglas also shares son Cameron, 44, with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: (L-R) Carys Zeta, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

In April, Douglas and Zeta-Jones celebrated Carys' 20th birthday by posting heartfelt tributes on social media. "20 years ago today my daughter Carys came in to my arms and there is not a day I haven't cherished," Zeta-Jones captioned an Instagram. "Happy birthday beautiful lady🎂♥️🎂."

Douglas also took to Instagram to wish his daughter a happy birthday. "To my darling Carys, wishing you a happy birthday! Now that you are leaving your teens, may this be a wonderful New Year for you darling! I love you, Dad," he captioned his post.

Throughout the years, Douglas' children have made appearances at several red carpet events and movie premieres. His oldest child, Cameron, even joined Douglas on screen in a few projects.

In December, Zeta-Jones told PEOPLE that her family life has just been getting better and better. "Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know. I'm extremely blessed to be able to have both of them in my life."

Related Articles
Catherine Zeta-Jones, carys douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas Celebrate Daughter Carys' 20th Birthday with Sweet Videos
Michael Douglas' Kids
Michael Douglas' 3 Children: Everything to Know
michael douglas, dylan michael douglas
Michael Douglas and Son Dylan, 22, Enjoy 'Good Night Oscar' Premiere in Rare N.Y.C. Outing: Photo
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Relationship Timeline
Dylan Michael Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Marvel Studios' “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" at Regency Village Theatre on February 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Douglas Joined by Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and Son Dylan at 'Ant-Man 3' Premiere
Johnny Depp 'Jeanne du Barry' premiere and opening ceremony, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2023
Johnny Depp Receives Applause as He Walks Red Carpet at Cannes One Year After Amber Heard Trial
Mads Mikkelsen, Johnny Depp
Mads Mikkelsen Attends Cannes Screening of Johnny Depp's Movie After Replacing Him in 'Fantastic Beasts'
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia
Amber Heard Supporters Protest Cannes Film Festival for Inclusion of Johnny Depp Movie
Johnny Depp attends the premiere of Disney's 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' at Dolby Theatre on May 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Johnny Depp Lands $20 Million Dior Deal, the Biggest Men's Fragrance Contract Ever: Report
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: (L-R) Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows on January 19, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BAFTA )
Catherine Zeta-Jones Wears Two-Toned Dress on the Red Carpet with Husband Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards
Michael Douglas Explains Why Catherine Zeta-Jones Makes Him 'Whip It Out' When They Golf Together
michael douglas and catherine zeta jones`
Michael Douglas Celebrates 22nd Anniversary with 'My Darling' Catherine Zeta-Jones
catherine zeta-jones, michael douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates Joint Birthday with Michael Douglas: 'Let the Games Begin'
73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Catherine Zeta-Jones Fangirls Over Husband Michael Douglas' Emmys Nod: 'I'm a Very Proud Wife'
Catherine Zeta Jones and Carys Zeta Douglas attend the Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2019/2020 Show on July 04, 2019 in Rome, Italy
Catherine Zeta-Jones Jokes Grumpy Daughter Carys Was Her Own Wednesday Addams in Throwback Post
Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the premiere of Disney+ Original Series "National Treasure: Edge Of History"
Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Her Family Life with Michael Douglas 'Gets Better and Better' Every Year