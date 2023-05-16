Michael Douglas Walks Arm in Arm with Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, Daughter Carys on Cannes Red Carpet

Michael Douglas is proving that the red carpet is a family affair.

On Tuesday, the Basic Instinct actor, 78, walked the red carpet at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival arm in arm with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, and daughter Carys, 20. The three were attending the screening of Jeanne du Barry and the opening ceremony red carpet.

Neilson Barnard/Getty

Douglas looked dapper in a black suit and black bowtie, with a white pocket square in his lapel. Zeta-Jones wore a low-cut red dress and was joined by daughter Carys, who wore a semi-see-through white gown.

The Ant-Man star and wife Zeta-Jones have been married for 23 years and share daughter Carys, as well as son Dylan, 22. Douglas also shares son Cameron, 44, with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

In April, Douglas and Zeta-Jones celebrated Carys' 20th birthday by posting heartfelt tributes on social media. "20 years ago today my daughter Carys came in to my arms and there is not a day I haven't cherished," Zeta-Jones captioned an Instagram. "Happy birthday beautiful lady🎂♥️🎂."

Douglas also took to Instagram to wish his daughter a happy birthday. "To my darling Carys, wishing you a happy birthday! Now that you are leaving your teens, may this be a wonderful New Year for you darling! I love you, Dad," he captioned his post.

Throughout the years, Douglas' children have made appearances at several red carpet events and movie premieres. His oldest child, Cameron, even joined Douglas on screen in a few projects.

In December, Zeta-Jones told PEOPLE that her family life has just been getting better and better. "Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know. I'm extremely blessed to be able to have both of them in my life."