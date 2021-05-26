Michael Douglas on Becoming Empty Nester with Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones: 'It's Scary'

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are preparing for their next step as parents.

The Basic Instinct actor, 76, appeared on Wednesday's episode of Today where he opened up about becoming an empty nester with his wife as their youngest child, Carys, recently graduated from high school.

"It's scary. It really is," Douglas admitted. "You look at each other and go, 'Well, it's just you and me babe.' "

"You forget how many conversations you sort of hide behind in terms of talking about your kids and what's going on next and this and that, and then one day you just look at each other ... We're 20 years now, so all those good years of paying attention to each other are paying off now," he shared.

Last week, Carys celebrated her academic achievement alongside her parents and brother Dylan Douglas.

The Kominsky Method star shared a sweet family photo in honor of the special milestone, writing, "Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021! Your Mom and I are so proud of you!"

"We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come!" the Ant-Man actor continued, signing off his caption, "❤️ Dad."

The actor also included a silly snap of Dylan, 20, carrying his little sister.

Zeta-Jones, 51, shared a similar set of photos, along with the caption, "Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you. 👩‍🎓👩‍🎓👩‍🎓."

Carys turned 18 in April, receiving a sweet tribute from her famous mom in honor of the occasion.

"Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta! You are everything, and everything is you," Zeta-Jones wrote in the caption. "Thank you for the joy you bring me. At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you. That's the kind of woman you are. Kind."

"Your wisdom out numbers your years," the proud mom continued. "Your beauty is deep and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humor ... very important ... is insurmountable. I could go on."