Michael Cera Shares Sex and Age of His Baby After Amy Schumer Revealed He Welcomed First Child

Michael Cera is sharing the first details about his baby after Amy Schumer recently revealed that he became a dad.

Less than one week after Schumer, 40, accidentally spilled Cera's baby news, the new dad told Extra a little bit about his first child.

"He's just a little 6-month-old baby," the Superbad star said of his son with his longtime partner Nadine.

The comedian first revealed that her Life & Beth costar, 33, had a child during a joint Entertainment Tonight interview last week.

"Michael has a baby, too," she said. "Is that public knowledge? I just outed him, I just outed his baby."

The actor, who has remained private about his relationship with Nadine, was reportedly married in 2018. That March, the two were spotted out in Brooklyn wearing matching gold bands.

Cera seemingly confirmed the big news during his interview with Schumer, telling ET, "We're right at the beginning of it. We're doing the very basics right now."

Schumer also talked about Cera being a father on the latest episode of Chelsea Handler's iHeartRadio podcast, Dear Chelsea, when discussing Life & Beth. "Michael Cera plays my romantic love interest," she said of the Hulu show, adding: "He's married, I'm married, we both have kids."

The Trainwreck actress, who shares 2-year-old son Gene David with husband Chris Fischer, recently got candid about the bittersweet emotions that come with being a mom, sharing an adorable photo of herself with Gene, sitting on a red toy motorcycle.