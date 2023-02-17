Michael Cera on How Fatherhood Has Changed His Approach to Work: 'You Want to Be with Your Family'

Michael Cera can't help but miss his son while he's away filming.

The Superbad star, 34, revealed in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that becoming a father has changed the way he approaches work, with family now being his highest priority.

"I think the only thing that it affects is that you just want to spend as much time with them as possible," Cera said. "So when I was 20, I would have been way happier to go off to some weird city and live in a hotel for three months. And when you have kids, you want to be with your family. And you miss them a lot."

When asked which of his TV shows or films he would introduce to his son first, he said: "He's only a year and a half old, so he hasn't seen anything yet. But I have a couple of animated movies."

Though he added that 2016's animated film Sausage Party was off the table, noting that it would come "a little later."

In March, 2022, Cera's Life & Beth costar Amy Schumer, 41, accidentally revealed during a joint Entertainment Tonight interview that he welcomed a child.

"Michael has a baby, too," Schumer said. "Is that public knowledge? I just outed him, I just outed his baby."

The Arrested Development star the confirmed the happy news, telling ET, "We're right at the beginning of it. We're doing the very basics right now."

A few days after Schumer spilled Cera's baby news, the new dad gave some details to Extra about his first child.

"He's just a little 6-month-old baby," Cera said at the time of his son with his longtime partner Nadine.

Since then Schumer has gone on to reveal to PEOPLE her best advice for parenting that she's given friends Cera and Jennifer Lawrence. "It's just about failing," says Schumer, who shares 2-year-old son Gene David with husband Chris Fischer. "It's like stand up. You mess up so bad."

"It couldn't go much worse than what we named our son initially," she teases of originally naming her son Gene Attell. "But they're doing great. They really are both just such clear, natural parents."

Cera has mainly kept his family and relationship with Nadine, whom he reportedly married in 2018, out of the public eye.

The actor will pay a visit to the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival for the debut of the Dustin Guy Defa drama The Adults.