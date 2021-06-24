Michael Bublé's Daughter, 2, Hilariously Cries Over Princesses: 'I Like Marvel'

Michael Bublé, 45, posted an endearing video of his 2-year-old, Vida, crying as she insisted that she prefers superheroes to princesses

Michael Bublé's daughter knows what she wants!

On Wednesday, the Grammy winner, 45, posted a hilarious video on Instagram of his 2-year-old, Vida, crying as she insisted that she prefers superheroes to princesses.

"So, do you like the princesses?" Bublé asks the toddler, to which she vehemently replies: "No."

He follows up by asking, "What do you like?"

"I like Marvel," a clearly emotional Vida replies. Bublé clarifies, for good measure: "You like Marvel? Like the superheroes?"

Sure enough, Vida confirms that she is, indeed, talking about that Marvel. The excited nod of approval from Bublé suggests he's happy with his daughter's taste.

"I should have seen it coming....Her first words were 'I AM INEVITABLE!'" the singer joked in the caption, referencing a quote from Avengers: Endgame.

Bublé shares Vida - as well as Elias, 5, and Noah, 7 - with wife Luisana Lopilato. In April, the couple celebrated a decade of marriage.

"In 10 years of marriage, we've been through so much Lu," Bublé wrote on Instagram alongside a few heartwarming throwback photos of the two. "The good things in life have been better with you, and you've helped lift me through some of the hardest times imaginable."

"You're my way better half, my hero and the light of my life," Bublé added. "While there's a lot more I feel and so much more I want to say, I'll save that for you...I love you Kid. Happy Anniversary."

The singer also shared a series of sweet photos of the couple on his Instagram story. One photo was a throwback picture of the singer carrying his bride on their wedding night with the caption, "Happy Anniversary, Lu ❤️."

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé | Credit: Luisana Lopilato/instagram

The Canadian singer-songwriter has previously expressed to PEOPLE that he might not be done expanding his family yet, but jokingly admitted that Lopilato makes the decisions when it comes to how many kids they'll have.

"I love that you actually think I have a say in [more children]," he said. "My wife is the boss. It's her body and she does most of the work, honestly. I think I'm a good hands-on dad, but I still don't think I come close to doing the work she does."