Michael Bublé Says He and His Wife Wished They 'Didn't Wake Up' After Son's Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Bublé and his family have been to hell and back since his son Noah’s cancer diagnosis.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old Canadian singer spoke candidly about Noah’s health struggles during an interview with Australia’s Today Show.

Bublé, with tears in his eyes, revealed there were countless days where he and his wife Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato “wished we didn’t wake up.”

“It sucks. It still sucks. What we went through was the worst possible thing that you could hear as a parent, and as maybe a human being,” Bublé continued. “I much rather would have it have been me. Many times I wish that it had been.”

However, through this difficult time, Bublé has gained a new outlook on life. “I’ve been through a lot,” he said during the interview. “One of the things about going through something that my family has been through is that it gives you great perspective and one of those points of perspective is that it really allows you to appreciate the good things.”

Michael Bublé opened up about his young son's battle with cancer.

Noah, now 5, was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016. “We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US,” Bublé wrote on Facebook at the time.

“Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”

In July, Bublé told U.K. publication the Evening Standard he found out about Noah’s diagnosis minutes before he was scheduled to perform in London at The One Show on BBC One.

“Three minutes before I came on, my wife texted and told me something was wrong,” he continued adding that she attached an image of their son’s surgical scan.

“I just died,” Bublé, who stayed for the performance despite his mind being at home with his family, recalled.

“I don’t know how I even sang, man, I just did it on autopilot,” he explained, adding that his decision to sing his cover of The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows” — which was especially emotional.

Immediately following the show, Bublé hopped on a private plane to go back to Los Angeles to be with his family, where he spent the next seven months with Noah.

In spring 2017, Noah finally came home from the hospital where Noah is continuing to recover.

“He’s perfect,” Bublé told Evening Standard. “Clinically speaking, it was a tumor within the liver. And the most important thing was to get it out, with clean margins. Because if you do, it goes from being this scary thing to just being tremendous odds.”

“No one likes talking about percentages but, honestly, [we have] a percentage where we can live our life, and not live in fear every day. We know we’re OK now. But what we went through was f—ing brutal,” he adds.

Bublé and Lopilato are also parents to 2-year-old son, Elias and daughter Vida, who they welcomed in July.

Bublé recently finished recording a new album, which is set to be released in November.