Michael Bublé Reveals Wife Luisana Lopilato Is Expecting a Boy!

Michael Bublé is gearing up to welcome a second son.

In a new interview, the singer reveals the sex of his and wife Luisana Lopilato‘s baby-to-be.

“It’s a boy,” Bublé, 40, tells Entertainment Tonight Canada, adding that his wife has vetoed the names Thor and Spider-Man.

The couple already have one son, Noah, 2, who helped his proud dad announce the pregnancy news in an adorable video posted to Facebook in July.

Bublé followed it up with a post about his wife’s sonogram on Instagram, writing, “Good morning world! Today we got the first look at the newest addition to our family! #boy? #girl? #whocaresaslongasitshealthy.”

“You know, Noah’s two and I already miss him when he was a baby,” Bublé tells ET. “We love that part so much that how can we not want to have that again? And again, and again … I’m saying that now, let’s see what I say after two.”

The bond between the “Home” crooner and his mini-me was on display when they threw out the first pitch at the Celebrity Softball Classic benefitting Shriners Hospital for Children in Vancouver, Canada, in August.

As Bublé looks forward to his family’s new chapter, he’s also setting the record straight on his past, specifically his previous relationship with Emily Blunt, 32, from 2005 to 2008.

“Emily is a beautiful and loving person, and I’m grateful for the time I had with her, for the relationship,” he says. “Without it, I wouldn’t have had a chance to fall in love with myself enough to be with a woman like my wife. It didn’t end because of cheating. It ended because we weren’t right for each other, and we are now exactly where we’re supposed to be in our lives.”