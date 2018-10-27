Michael Bublé Says His Wife Is His Strength After Their Son Noah's Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Bublé has his wife to thank for getting him through one of the worst experiences a parent can endure.

While appearing on an episode of Carpool Karaoke with The Late Late Show host James Corden, Bublé opened up about his son’s cancer diagnosis and revealed that he was initially the glue keeping his family together, but his wife Luisana Lopilato has since taken over the courageous role.

“When this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive,” the Grammy award-winning singer, 43, said. “When they got [the cancer] out and the chemo was done and they said, ‘We did it, it’s good, he’s okay,’ I fell, I just fell. My wife picks me up now.”

In 2016, Bublé and Lopilato, 31, received the devastating news that their son Noah — who was only 3 years old at the time — was diagnosed with liver cancer. Although Noah’s condition has since improved, Bublé still gets emotional talking about the experience.

“It’s so hard to have to acknowledge it because it’s so painful to talk about,” he explained to Corden in the episode. “We got the diagnosis and that was it, man, my whole life ended.”

The singer credited the doctors at the Children Hospital of Los Angeles, as well as his relatives and in-laws for their support during the family’s trying time. He also acknowledged Noah’s bravery when he underwent treatments and chemotherapy over a seven-month period.

“It’s funny, I know he’s five years old and I say to him — cause he loves Spider-Man, we love Spider-Man — And I always say to him, ‘Spider-Man’s amazing, Superman’s amazing, but they’re fake; they’re not real. You’re a superhero, you’re my hero, my real superhero,” a teary-eyed Bublé said of his son.

Before the final song in the episode — which benefits Stand Up to Cancer U.K. — the singer urged viewers to call the charitable foundation and donate money to help find a cure for the disease.

“There’s hope and treatments and there’s medicines havent been discovered and will be discovered because of you,” he said. “You think you’re one little person who can’t change, but all of us can completely, completely make that huge difference. If you do it and you save just one little person, that’s it. That’s what life is, that’s all that this is. Simple.”

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato with sons Noah and Elias Source: Michael Buble/Instagram

Bublé recently revealed that once Noah started getting better, he and his wife found themselves closer than ever before.

“Food never tasted so good, music never sounded so good, my relationship with my family… all of it,” the Canadian crooner told Australia’s Stellar Magazine. “My wife and I, we got happy, we fell in love again,” he added, explaining that the experience made them see “the very worst and also the best of each other.”

And after falling in love again, the couple went on to welcome daughter Vida Amber Betty in late July.

While the singer revealed that he wasn’t sure the couple made a “purposeful” decision to have another child together, he explained that “there was just so much happiness and this incredible sense of relief.”

“I knew my wife wanted to have a girl. That was huge for her. After the doctor told us I said, ‘Lu, it’s a girl!’ she was shrieking,” he added, before teasing that the pair weren’t done having children.

“We want a big family — I don’t think we’re even going to stop there,” he remarked.

The couple is also proud parents to son Elias, 2½.

“I’ve got a very clear perspective now, one that I didn’t have before,” Bublé told the magazine. “Things got very clear for me, very quickly. I live with no fear now. I’ve been to hell.”