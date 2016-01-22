Michael Bublé Welcomes Son Elias

Michael Bublé is one step closer to having a boy band!

The singer, 40, and wife Luisana Lopilato, 28, welcomed their second son, Elias Bublé, on Friday, Jan. 22, he announced on Twitter Friday.

“And then there were four. Introducing Noah’s little brother Elias,” Bublé captioned a photo of him and his wife with their newborn.

The pair’s elder son, Noah, 2, played a sweet role in their pregnancy announcement in July.

“Who’s that in there?” Bublé asked Noah in an adorable Facebook video. While touching the Argentine actress’ stomach, Noah replied, “Baby!”

Bublé opened up about his growing family during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada in October. “It’s a boy,” he said, adding that Lopilato ruled out the names Thor and Spider-Man.

As the December holidays approached, he explained the joy of coming home to his family after work trips, telling PEOPLE, “My happiness is to be embedded with these two and they’re my whole world, so the truth is I wouldn’t be happy without them.”

Stay tuned for more additions to the Bublé brood — the crooner has suggested that he and Lopilato are just getting started.

“Me and my wife would really love to have three or four, five [kids], if we’re blessed to do that,” he told PEOPLE in June. “And if we can’t do it naturally, then we’ll do it another way — we’ll adopt.”