Michael Bublé Says He Sometimes Thinks He'll 'Just Go and Be a Dad' and Leave Music Behind

Michael Bublé has wondered whether he has anything left to give when it comes to his music.

Appearing on That Gaby Roslin Podcast, Bublé shared that he has debated leaving his music career behind to focus on fatherhood.

"I think I'm not loving it as much. I think I'm getting close to thinking maybe I can just go and be a dad," the "I'll Never Not Love You" singer says.

"I have this picture in my head of just me in a field with my kids and Ed Sheeran's kids and we're just hugging each other and picnicking and getting drunk," he adds, laughing.

"I don't know a friend that doesn't have the same thought. I mean, we never do it, we never seem to really do it, very few of us are brave enough to say, 'No, I just want to do this,' but I think it's a fantasy."

Last month, the Grammy-winning singer, 46, and his Argentinian actress wife Luisana Lopilato, 35, welcomed their fourth baby, daughter Cielo Yoli Rose, they announced on Instagram. The couple is already parents to daughter Vida, 3, and sons Elias, 6, and Noah, 8

"From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!!" the happy couple shared in matching Instagram posts.

"Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ❤️"

michael buble/instagram

Bublé has long been determined to not let his family be affected negatively by his career. Speaking to BBC Radio 4 in 2016 about the subject, he admitted, "It's incredibly difficult — every biographical movie I watch about a singer, it's the same story."

"Man comes from nothing, man fights for fame, man finds success, man leaves his family, man regrets leaving family," he said at the time. "I won't allow that to happen."