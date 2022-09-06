Michael Bublé Says He Sometimes Thinks He'll 'Just Go and Be a Dad' and Leave Music Behind

Appearing on That Gaby Roslin Podcast, Michael Bublé shared he's debated leaving his career behind for fatherhood

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2022 08:04 PM
Michael Buble Honors Son Noah On His 8th Birthday
Photo: Michael Buble/Instagram

Michael Bublé has wondered whether he has anything left to give when it comes to his music.

Appearing on That Gaby Roslin Podcast, Bublé shared that he has debated leaving his music career behind to focus on fatherhood.

"I think I'm not loving it as much. I think I'm getting close to thinking maybe I can just go and be a dad," the "I'll Never Not Love You" singer says.

"I have this picture in my head of just me in a field with my kids and Ed Sheeran's kids and we're just hugging each other and picnicking and getting drunk," he adds, laughing.

"I don't know a friend that doesn't have the same thought. I mean, we never do it, we never seem to really do it, very few of us are brave enough to say, 'No, I just want to do this,' but I think it's a fantasy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, the Grammy-winning singer, 46, and his Argentinian actress wife Luisana Lopilato, 35, welcomed their fourth baby, daughter Cielo Yoli Rose, they announced on Instagram. The couple is already parents to daughter Vida, 3, and sons Elias, 6, and Noah, 8

"From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!!" the happy couple shared in matching Instagram posts.

"Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ❤️"

Michael Bublé Jokes about Being with the Kids When His Wife Isn’t Around: ‘Any Other Dads Feel like This?'
michael buble/instagram

Bublé has long been determined to not let his family be affected negatively by his career. Speaking to BBC Radio 4 in 2016 about the subject, he admitted, "It's incredibly difficult — every biographical movie I watch about a singer, it's the same story."

"Man comes from nothing, man fights for fame, man finds success, man leaves his family, man regrets leaving family," he said at the time. "I won't allow that to happen."

Related Articles
Michael Buble baby girl
Michael Bublé and Wife Luisana Lopilato Welcome Baby Girl: 'From Love Comes Life'
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato's Relationship Timeline
Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Luisana Lopilato Says One of Her and Michael Bublé's Kids Came Up with Baby No. 4's Name
Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Michael Bublé and Kids Help Wife Luisana in Baby Bump Art Tradition Ahead of Baby No. 4
Michael Buble and 'Love of My Life' Luisana Lopilato High Five Through Life in Sweet Video
Michael Bublé Pays Tribute 'Love of My Life' Luisana Lopilato in Sweet High-Five Video — Watch!
Michael Buble Gets Choked Up Singing as Son Noah, 8, Accompanies Him on the Piano
Michael Bublé Gets Choked Up Singing as Son Noah, 8, Accompanies Him on the Piano: 'So Proud'
Michael Bublé Jokes about Being with the Kids When His Wife Isn’t Around: ‘Any Other Dads Feel like This?'
Michael Bublé Jokes About Being with Kids Without Wife Luisana: 'Any Other Dads Feel Like This?'
Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Michael Bublé Cradles Wife Luisana Lopilato's Baby Bump on Billboard Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet
R&B Star Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Life--and Sexuality: 'I've Embraced Me'
R&B Star Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Life — and Sexuality: 'I've Embraced Me'
Michael Buble/Instagram
Michael Bublé Shares Son's Hilarious Reaction to Baby No. 4: 'Why Didn't You Invite Us to Watch'
Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Michael Bublé Is 'Already Living In Crazy Land' While Preparing for Fourth Child: 'It's Just Going to Get Better'
Michael Buble/Instagram
Michael Bublé Says New Baby on the Way Will 'Likely' Be His and Wife Luisana's 'Last'
Michael Bublé - I'll Never Not Love You (Official Music Video)
Michael Bublé Reveals He's Expecting Fourth Baby with Wife Luisana Lopilato in New Music Video
Card Placeholder Image
Michael Bublé on Referencing Taylor Swift in New Music Video: 'Once a Swiftie, Always a Swiftie'
Ricky Martin/Instagram
Ricky Martin Enjoys 'Great Beach Day' Surfing with Twin Sons Ahead of Their Birthday: 'Proud Dad'
Michael Buble poses during a photo shoot at The Langley Hotel in Sydney, New South Wales.
Michael Bublé Says His New Music Video Starring Wife Luisana Lopilato Was a 'Really Cool Family Affair'