Michael Bublé's Baby Must-have? Peepee Teepees!

When it comes to daddy duty, Michael Bublé is just getting his feet (and face!) wet.

But, according to the first-time father, so far, he’s being showered with plenty of love courtesy his 2-week-old son Noah.

“The best [baby gift] I got was a little baby circus tent and you just take it and you put it on his little wiener when you change him,” Bublé, 38, says during a Sept. 18 appearance on Steve Harvey.

“The dude peed on me like 40 times!” he explains.



Fortunately, fellow father Steve Harvey isn’t about to let baby Noah rain on anyone’s parade. The host gifted Bublé with a box full of blue branded pee-pee teepees along with a trendy take on the traditional pacifier.

“They made these pacifiers for your baby, but they got mustaches on them,” Harvey explains, prompting the two men to try them out.