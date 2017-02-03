"He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage," the singer said in his statement

Michael Bublé Says Son Noah's Cancer Treatment Is 'Progressing Well' as Doctors 'Very Optimistic About the Future'

Michael Bublé‘s son Noah‘s cancer treatment is “progressing well,” a rep for the singer told PEOPLE in a statement on Friday.

“We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” the statement — which Bublé also shared on Facebook — continues. “He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.”

The 3-year-old son of Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato was diagnosed with cancer late last year.

The good news comes after a seemingly difficult holiday season for the family, which also includes 1-year-old Elias. PEOPLE confirmed in January that Bublé opted out of hosting February’s Brit awards to focus on his family.

The hosting gig is the second large appearance the Canadian singer canceled, to the understanding and well wishes from his fans and colleagues. Just days after revealing his son’s illness, Bublé pulled out of a December performance at the BBC Music Awards.

“We send Michael and his family our very best wishes,” BBC Music director Bob Shennan said at the time.

Friends, family members and celebrities alike have spoken out in support of Bublé and Noah. Shannen Doherty, who herself is battling breast cancer, advised the singer to “stay positive” — not a far cry from her own journey, on which she has been praised for her optimism and humor.

“Just trust in your doctors,” the actress, 45,told Entertainment Tonight in November. “Make sure you have amazing doctors, a great team and know that organizations like the American Cancer Society, Stand Up to Cancer, they are doing so much good for cancer.”

She added, “And [there is] so much research that we have much better chances now. Stay positive. That positivity, that outlook on life that you can get through something, it actually does get you through.”

Following the announcement of Noah’s diagnosis, Bublé and Lopilato, 29, insisted they were keeping optimistic, and focusing on having faith and being together during the holidays and always.

“Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy,” read a statement posted to the singer’s Facebook page.