Michael Bublé's Son, 6, Makes Adorable Cameo in First Video Appearance Since Beating Cancer

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato had a surprise guest during their latest Instagram Live stream.

On Friday, the couple's oldest child, 6-year-old Noah, stole the show during his parent's live stream, marking his first video appearance since beating cancer. The young boy was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016 and has since gone into remission.

Before their son hopped into the frame, Bublé and Lopilato began the live session by talking about how the days of social distancing have blended together.

"I don't know what day we are living in," Lopilato joked to fans.

"Today is Friday, no?" Bublé chimed in while laughing. "The only difference for us, of the days, is that on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday, the kids get to sleep in our bed."

The couple, who also share 4-year-old son Elias and 1-year old daughter Vida Amber Betty, then both spotted Noah, who seemed to have wandered into the room and was watching his parents off-camera.

"You can come and say hi. You're always welcome, dude," Bublé told his oldest son, before explaining to him that people from all over the world were watching right now.

Noah then climbed into his mom's lap and asked his dad to perform a song on his toy guitar. The father of three obliged and began singing the chorus of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s hit, “Señorita," with some help from Lopilato.

Bublé then asked his son why Fridays were his favorite day of the week. "Because I get candy," Noah responded.

“No, you don’t get candy,” his dad replied, before prompting his son for the right answer. “Because I get to sleep in your bed!” Noah adorably said.

Concluding his family video, Bublé told fans: "I hope you guys are good, I hope you guys are staying strong, you know what, we have good days and bad days, you know? This family has gone through a lot and we still go through a lot."

Last year, Bublé opened up to PEOPLE about the possibility of expanding his family past three children, revealing that it was all up to his wife.

“I love that you actually think I have a say in [more children],” he joked. “My wife is the boss. It’s her body and she does most of the work, honestly. I think I’m a good hands-on dad, but I still don’t think I come close to doing the work she does.”

“That’s not me being politically correct — I don’t have a clue,” he continued. “If my wife decides, then she decides. I do what she wants.”