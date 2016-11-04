We're talking a look back at everything the Canadian singer has said about his sons Noah, 3, and 9-month-old Elias

Amid news that Michael Bublé‘s 3-year-old son, Noah, has been diagnosed with cancer, we’re taking a look back at everything the singer has said about his two children.

Bublé, 41, and his wife Luisana Lopilato, 29, revealed the news in a statement posted to the Canadian singer’s Facebook page, writing that they are “devastated” by the diagnosis.

“Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well,” the statement continued.

Here is everything the star has said about Noah, and 9-month old little brother Elias:

On life with Lopilato and Noah — before little Elias arrived:

“My happiness is to be embedded with these two and they’re my whole world, so the truth is I wouldn’t be happy without them.” – in an interview with PEOPLE in December 2015.

On Noah becoming potty trained:

“[Noah] made his first caca in the toilet. I know it sounds crazy to say that, but if it’s your kid, it’s like an Academy Award.” – in an interview with PEOPLE in December 2015.

On putting his family first:

“I just don’t want to look back and say, ‘God, I should have been there more,’ because I have a feeling that I’ll never look back and say, ‘Jeez, I should have worked more.’ ” – in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada in February 2013.

On expecting Elias — and missing Noah’s infant days:

“You know, Noah’s 2 and I already miss him when he was a baby. We love that part so much that how can we not want to have that again? And again, and again … I’m saying that now, let’s see what I say after two.” – in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada in October 2015.

On Noah’s June 2015 scalding accident that landed him in the hospital:

“He’s okay. It’s tough to see him go through it. I try to remind Lu that we are lucky — that it could have been worse.” – in an interview with ET Canada in July 2015.

On Noah being a “genius:”

“He’s 1 year and 8 months, and when he poops, I feel like he’s a genius — no other kid can poop the way that he does.” – in an interview with PEOPLE in June 2015.

On maintaining his family life while he’s on the road:

“I wish it wasn’t a struggle, but it is a struggle to find a balance. I’ll never find it perfectly, but I will do my damnedest to find it as best I can … I’ll fly back, and for the three weeks that she’s making a movie, I’m the babysitter, I’m Mr. Mom or whatever you call it.” – in an interview with PEOPLE in August 2016.

On expecting first child, Noah:

“The truth is, I don’t know what to expect, because obviously I’ve never expected before, so I’m just really actually enjoying it. Neither one of us are anxious, we’re just excited. We can’t wait to know what it’s like, we can’t wait to meet this little guy.” – in an interview with ET Canada in August 2013.

On favorite baby gift he received for Noah, peepee teepees:

“The best [baby gift] I got was a little baby circus tent and you just take it and you put it on his little wiener when you change him.” – in an interview with Steve Harvey in September 2013.

On seeing Noah for the first time: