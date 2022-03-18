Michael Bublé Shares Son's Hilarious Reaction to Baby No. 4: 'Why Didn't You Invite Us to Watch'

Michael Bublé is revealing his kids' priceless reaction to having another sibling on the way.

During his appearance on Friday's episode of The View, the Grammy-winning singer, 46, expressed his excitement that he and wife Luisana Lopilato, 34, are expecting their fourth baby together. The couple is already parents to sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 3.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bublé detailed his son Elias' hilarious response — which left him speechless — when the singer and his wife broke the pregnancy news to their kids.

"We told the kids on Christmas Eve. And we told them, 'Mommy has a baby in her tummy. You're going to have a little brother or sister,' " the singer began. "And my 6-year-old Eli was distraught. We said, 'What's wrong?' And he said, 'Why didn't you invite us to watch when you fell in love and you made the baby?'"

"And I still — I still don't know how to answer the question," Bublé continued with a laugh. "Because obviously, they have no concept about how physically it happens. It's really cute, it's just so sweet — they just know that mommies and daddies fall in love and have the baby so he just wants to be invited."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Michael Bublé Reveals His kids' reaction to baby no. 4 Credit: The View

Bublé then said he feels "blessed" to welcome another baby because he "loves every single second" of raising his kids to be good people.

"I'm just so lucky to be their dad," he said. "I just try my best to show them what we both do with our actions. Sometimes it's really simple, you just try to teach them to treat people the way you want to be treated, and that seems like the best way to show them."

The musician added that he's "grateful" for his wife as they expand their family.

"She's an incredible lady, a great mom, and my best friend," he said of Lopilato before teasing that she takes care of him like another child. "I think my kids would say that they feel like I'm one of them. My poor wife now has five children she's going to have to take care of."

Bublé first revealed that he and his wife were expecting another baby in his new music video for "I'll Never Not Love You," which premiered last month.

In the video, Bublé and Lopilato recreate some of the most romantic scenes in cinematic history, including iconic sequences from movies like The Notebook, Love Actually and Titanic.

At the end of the four-minute-long video, Bublé is brought back to reality where he is met by his wife — who reveals her baby bump — and his three kids.

Bublé also said on The View that incorporating his family into his music comes naturally because his family inspires him, raving about how "lucky" he is.

"You know, we've been through a lot as a family and I think it gave me a great deal of perspective and in that perspective, I realized how lucky I am. This is a real celebration of life, it really is," he said of the new song and his upcoming album, Higher.