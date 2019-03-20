Michael Bublé just welcomed his third child in July, but he might not be done expanding his family yet — it all depends on how his wife, Luisana Lopilato, feels about it!

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE ahead of his seventh musical special (buble!, airing Wednesday on NBC), the Canadian singer-songwriter admitted that Lopilato wears the pants when it comes to how many kids will ultimately complete their family.

“I love that you actually think I have a say in [more children],” jokes Bublé, 43. “My wife is the boss. It’s her body and she does most of the work, honestly. I think I’m a good hands-on dad, but I still don’t think I come close to doing the work she does.”

“That’s not me being politically correct — I don’t have a clue,” he continues. “If my wife decides, then she decides. I do what she wants.”

Bublé’s three kids — 7-month-old daughter Vida Amber Betty plus sons Elias, 3, and Noah, 5½ — are currently embarking on a huge journey with their dad: their first tour, as the singer hits the road to perform over the next several months.

As for whether his boys have picked up on the fact that their dad is widely known, Bublé tells PEOPLE they “get it” to an extent when fans approach him while they’re out and about.

“I don’t think they understand the concept of fame, thank God,” he explains. “I think they think I’m kind of a popular guy around town. That people just know me.”

And they’ve learned how to use that knowledge to push his buttons! “If my kids want to drive me crazy what they do is when we’re in public, they’ll really loudly say, ‘Michael Bublé! My papi is Michael Bublé!’ ” says the “It’s a Beautiful Day” crooner. “I would just look at them and say, ‘Shut up, stop saying that.’ ”

Bublé says there’s “nothing that’s more fulfilling than just being a dad” — and now, more than two years after his son Noah was diagnosed with cancer and subsequently went into remission, he is looking forward with positivity and enjoying every day as it comes.

“Going through what we went through as a family — and I think many families who go through tough things like this will tell you — it gives you a different perspective in life,” he tells PEOPLE. “That perspective allows you to have joy in the smallest moments. I love working, I’m emotional about being on stage in front of all those beautiful souls.”

“When things get really bad, it gives you the perspective of realizing just how lucky you are when things are good,” Bublé shares.