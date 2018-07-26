Michael Bublé‘s little lady has arrived!

The Canadian singer and wife Luisana Lopilato have welcomed their third child and first daughter, Lopilato announced on Instagram Thursday, sharing a black-and-white photo of her newborn’s tiny hand.

“How to explain that our heart explodes with love? That there’s not enough hours in a day to think about it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness! Because looking in her eyes is looking at heaven itself!” the Argentine actress wrote, in her native Spanish.

“We love you to infinity and beyond. We waited for you not only to grow as a family … you gave us light, hope, you are and will be our souls’ life,” she added.

Baby girl rounds out the couple’s household alongside big brothers Elias, 2½, and Noah, 5 in August.

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato with sons Elias and Noah Source: Michael Bublé/Instagram

PEOPLE confirmed in February that the spouses of seven years would be adding to their family once more, with Bublé himself confirming on July 2 that their bundle of joy on the way would be a girl.

“I got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I’ve actually never said that before in public. I’ve got a daughter coming,” he said on Ireland’s Today FM radio’s The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, according to ET Canada.

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato Phillip Chin/Getty

It’s been a difficult couple of years for Bublé, 42, and Lopilato, 31, who have been helping Noah after he was diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

Lopilato opened up about Noah’s cancer battle in June 2017, explaining to Argentinian TV host Susana Giménez how her family overcame their hurdles.

“We did all the tests, and finally, we found out that it was what it was,” she said. “These things, when they happen to you in life, they make you realize that the most important thing isn’t what you thought it was — it’s to have faith, to be strong.”

“There were nights I couldn’t sleep, that I prayed to God,” Lopilato shared. “Because it is a long process — but thank God the worst is over.”

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato with sons Noah and Elias Source: Michael Buble/Instagram

In March, Lopilato made her baby-bump debut on the red carpet at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia, where the”Haven’t Met You Yet” singer was on hand to host the show. (Notably, he bowed out of hosting last year amid Noah’s health struggles.)

Bublé — who gave his wife a sweet-shout out on stage, saying, “I love you so much, mi amor” — also spoke with ET Canada during the event, revealing that he was feeling “happy and healthy” at the moment.

“Emotionally, it’s a roller coaster,” he admitted, adding, “I think life sort of teaches you these hard lessons sometimes. Part of that lesson is that it allowed me to really have perspective, and to really enjoy more than I ever have in my life. I enjoy the small things.”