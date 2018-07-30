She has a name!

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato have chosen Vida Amber Betty Bublé as their newborn daughter’s moniker, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Vida — whose first name means “life” in Lopilato’s native Spanish — was born on Wednesday, July 25, weighing 6 lbs., 1 oz.

“The family is back home and are overjoyed with the new addition,” says Bublé’s rep, also sharing that the couple chose Amber for the 42-year-old Canadian singer’s mother and Betty for Lopilato’s mother.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: It’ll Be a Girl for Michael Bublé and Wife Luisana Lopilato

Lopilato, 31, announced Vida’s arrival on Instagram Thursday, sharing a black-and-white photo of her newborn’s tiny hand and hinting at her name in the caption.

“How to explain that our heart explodes with love? That there’s not enough hours in a day to think about it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness! Because looking in her eyes is looking at heaven itself!” the Argentine actress wrote, in Spanish.

“We love you to infinity and beyond. We waited for you not only to grow as a family … you gave us light, hope, you are and will be our souls’ life,” she added, writing “Vida” for “life,” with a capital V.

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato Phillip Chin/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato Expecting Baby Girl



Baby Vida rounds out the couple’s household alongside big brothers Elias, 2½, and Noah, 5 in August.

PEOPLE confirmed in February that the spouses of seven years would be adding to their family once more, with Bublé himself confirming on July 2 that their bundle of joy on the way would be a girl.

In March, Lopilato made her baby-bump debut on the red carpet at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia, where the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer was on hand to host the show.