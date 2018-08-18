Michael Bublé & His Wife Luisana Lopilato 'Fell in Love Again' After 'Hell' of Son's Health Battle

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato’s lives changed in 2016 after they found out their son Noah had been diagnosed with cancer — but once he began getting better, the couple found themselves closer than ever before.

“Food never tasted so good, music never sounded so good, my relationship with my family… all of it,” the Canadian crooner, 42, told Australia’s Stellar Magazine, in an interview published on Saturday.

“My wife and I, we got happy, we fell in love again,” he added, explaining that the experience made them see “the very worst and also the best of each other.”

Michael Bublé and son Noah Michael Buble/Instagram

And after falling in love again, the couple went on to welcome daughter Vida Amber Betty in late July.

While the singer revealed that he wasn’t sure the couple made a “purposeful” decision to have another child together, he explained that “there was just so much happiness and this incredible sense of relief.”

“I knew my wife wanted to have a girl. That was huge for her. After the doctor told us I said, ‘Lu, it’s a girl!,’ she was shrieking,” he added, before teasing that the pair weren’t done having children.

“We want a big family — I don’t think we’re even going to stop there,” he remarked.

Lopilato, 31, announced Vida’s arrival on July 26, sharing a black-and-white photo of her newborn’s tiny hand and hinting at her name in the caption.

“How to explain that our heart explodes with love? That there’s not enough hours in a day to think about it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness! Because looking in her eyes is looking at heaven itself!” the Argentine actress wrote, in Spanish.

“We love you to infinity and beyond. We waited for you not only to grow as a family … you gave us light, hope, you are and will be our souls’ life,” she added, writing “Vida” for “life,” with a capital V.

The couple are also proud parents to Elias, 2½.

“I’ve got a very clear perspective now, one that I didn’t have before,” Bublé told Stellar Magazine. “Things got very clear for me, very quickly. I live with no fear now. I’ve been to hell.”

In 2016, the couple’s son Noah, 5 in August, was diagnosed with liver cancer. For the next seven months, the family stayed by Noah’s side in the hospital, until he was released in spring 2017.

“I see my career differently now — as this wonderful bonus on top of a life that is already fulfilled,” he continued, explaining that while he’ll continue to “break my arse” for his fans, he doesn’t want to “read the reviews” or “put my name into Google” anymore.

Continuing, he remarked, “It’s going to be something I need to remind myself. I told my wife, ‘Hey kid, keep me grounded. If you see me losing my way, remind me what’s important.’ Family comes first. In the scheme of everything, the health of my children is number one. In the future, we’ll have decisions to make as far as the best way to tour as a family.”