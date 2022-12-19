Michael Bublé Jokes He's a 'Star' as He Goes from 'Sold Out Arenas to Diaper Duty' with Baby Cielo

Michael Bublé is being humbled by his baby girl.

The singer joked about going "from sold-out arenas to diaper duty" in a hilarious TikTok post on Sunday.

Sitting in front of daughter Cielo, 4 months, as she lays on a pillow, he lip syncs to a sound from Mia Goth's character in the A24 film Pearl.

"No, I'm a star," he dramatically mouths as he clutches a diaper in his hand and pretends to plead with Cielo.

"Please, I'm a star," he continues.

In the caption, the father of four, 47, joked about his performance, writing, "And the award for 'Best Diaper Changer' goes to……. ME 🏆."

In addition to Cielo, Bublé also shares daughter Vida, 4, and sons Elias, 6, and Noah, 9, with wife Luisana Lopilato, 35.

Earlier this month, the singer documented his experience of getting Cielo's name tattooed on his arm above the names of his other three kids.

"Hey everybody I thought I'd take you on a little tattoo journey. It's time to get the fourth child tattooed on the wrist here at Tabua Tattoo Company," he began in his video on Instagram.

While uncomfortably sitting in the chair waiting for his tattoo to be done, Bublé teased, "What if we just end [the tattoo]? What if we just call her C? Let me just call my wife and see if C is a good name, not Cielo."

Appearing on That Gaby Roslin Podcast recently, Bublé shared that he has debated leaving his music career behind to focus on fatherhood.

"I think I'm not loving it as much. I think I'm getting close to thinking maybe I can just go and be a dad," the "I'll Never Not Love You" singer said.

"I have this picture in my head of just me in a field with my kids and Ed Sheeran's kids and we're just hugging each other and picnicking and getting drunk," he added, laughing.

"I don't know a friend that doesn't have the same thought. I mean, we never do it, we never seem to really do it, very few of us are brave enough to say, 'No, I just want to do this,' but I think it's a fantasy."