Michael Bublé Jokes About Being with Kids Without Wife Luisana: 'Any Other Dads Feel Like This?'

Michael Bublé is on dad duty — and outmanned!

On Wednesday, the singer shared an Instagram Reel giving insight into what life's like for the soon-to-be family of six when his wife Luisana Lopilato isn't around.

"Any other dads feel like this when your wife leaves for 5 minutes?" he joked in the caption to the video, which shows daughter Vida, 3, pretending to draw on his face while son Elias, 6, sits on his shoulders and pulls his hair.

Bublé lip-syncs along to part of Silk Sonic's "Leave the Door Open" as someone out of frame throws toys at him.

"Every day should be mothers day… #comehomethekidsmissyou #illleavethedooropen," he captioned the video, tagging Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic.

The Grammy-winning singer, 46, and his wife, 35, revealed the pregnancy in Bublé's music video for "I'll Never Not Love You" in February. In the video, Bublé and his wife recreate some of the most romantic scenes in cinematic history, including iconic sequences from movies like The Notebook, Love Actually and Titanic.

At the end of the four-minute-long video, Bublé is brought back to reality where he is met by his wife — who reveals her baby bump — and his three kids, including son Noah, 8.

"We're so excited to get to tell people," he said during an appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest after the video's debut.

"What's weird is getting all these messages yesterday and I haven't answered one cousin," he said. "So this will be the first time that I actually say these words, but yes, my wife and I are grateful to be expecting."

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé | Credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Last month, Bublé chatted about the upcoming arrival with PEOPLE at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. "I think it's already crazy. I think we're already living crazy land, so it's just going to get better," the excited dad said.

"We're so blessed to have healthy kids and a lot of love on our house. There's a lot of noise. I would have it no other way. We're so lucky."