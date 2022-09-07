Michael Bublé Says It's 'Hard to Go' on Tour While Sharing Sweet Snap Playing Piano with Son Noah

Michael Bublé opened up about the "moments before I leave to go tour" with his kids

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2022 05:36 PM
Michael Bublé and son
Photo: Michael Bublé/Instagram

Michael Bublé doesn't want to miss a moment with his kids.

Sharing a photo where he's playing piano with son Noah, 8, on his lap, the singer opened up about returning to tour and getting back on the road.

"These are the moments before I leave to go on tour," he captioned the sweet shot. "Always hard to go but I love what I do and who I do it for. ❤️"

Bublé, 46, and wife Luisana Lopilato, 35, are also parents to daughters Cielo, 3 weeks, Vida, 3, and sons Elias, 6.

Appearing on That Gaby Roslin Podcast recently, Bublé shared that he has debated leaving his music career behind to focus on fatherhood.

"I think I'm not loving it as much. I think I'm getting close to thinking maybe I can just go and be a dad," the "I'll Never Not Love You" singer said.

"I have this picture in my head of just me in a field with my kids and Ed Sheeran's kids and we're just hugging each other and picnicking and getting drunk," he added, laughing.

"I don't know a friend that doesn't have the same thought. I mean, we never do it, we never seem to really do it, very few of us are brave enough to say, 'No, I just want to do this,' but I think it's a fantasy."

Michael Buble/Instagram
Michael Bublé and family. Michael Buble/Instagram

In July, the singer shared an emotional Instagram Reel in which his oldest child showed him that he learned one of his songs on the piano.

Bublé sang along, looking clearly surprised at how well Noah was playing the piano. "Noah surprised me after I was away on tour," he wrote to caption the video. "He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of my guy."

"More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body !!" the proud dad raved.

