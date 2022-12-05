Michael Bublé Gets Tattoo for Baby No. 4, Jokes His Next Kids Will Have 'One Syllable Names'

The singer now has the names of all four of his kids with Luisana Lopilato tattooed on his arm

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 02:24 PM
michael buble
Photo: michael buble/instagram

Michael Bublé has added another piece of body art in honor of his kids.

Over the weekend, the singer, 47, documented his experience of getting the name of his fourth baby, daughter Cielo, tattooed on his arm above the names of his other three kids with wife Luisana Lopilato.

"Hey everybody I thought I'd take you on a little tattoo journey. It's time to get the fourth child tattooed on the wrist here at Tabua Tattoo Company," he begins his video on Instagram.

After the tattoo artist tries to convince Bublé to get something bigger like the "Monkey King" or a "demon," the musician says he's going to stick with "the name of my little girl, my daughter."

While uncomfortably sitting in the chair waiting for his tattoo to be done, Bublé teases, "What if we just end [the tattoo]? What if we just call her C? Let me just call my wife and see if C is a good name, not Cielo."

Upon finishing the art, Bublé exclaims "we did it, we finished" before showing off his completed tattoo.

The Grammy-winning singer and his Argentinian actress wife, 35, welcomed their fourth baby, daughter Cielo, in August. The couple also shares daughter Vida, 4, and sons Elias, 6, and Noah, 9.

"From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!!" the happy couple shared in matching Instagram posts.

"Thank God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ❤️."

Bublé first revealed the happy pregnancy in his music video for "I'll Never Not Love You" in February. In the video, Bublé and his wife recreate some of the most romantic scenes in cinematic history, including iconic sequences from movies like The Notebook, Love Actually and Titanic.

At the end of the four-minute-long video, Bublé is brought back to reality where he is met by his wife — who reveals her baby bump — and his three kids.

