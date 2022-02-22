Michael Bublé Reveals He's Expecting Fourth Baby with Wife Luisana Lopilato in New Music Video

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato are already parents to Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and Vida, 3

Surprise! Michael Bublé and his wife have another little one on the way!

The Grammy-winning singer, 46, and wife Luisana Lopilato, 34, are expecting their fourth baby together, the couple reveals in Bublé's new music video for "I'll Never Not Love You."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, which premiered Tuesday, Bublé and his wife recreate some of the most romantic scenes in cinematic history, including iconic sequences from movies like The Notebook, Love Actually and Titanic.

At the end of the four-minute-long video, Bublé is brought back to reality where is he met by his wife — who reveals her baby bump — and his three kids.

The couple is already parents to sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, plus daughter Vida, 3.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Michael Bublé - I'll Never Not Love You (Official Music Video) Michael Bublé - I'll Never Not Love You (Official Music Video)

Left: Credit: Michael Bublé/Youtube Right: Credit: Michael Bublé/Youtube; Newspix via Getty Images

Speaking to PEOPLE last month, Bublé called the music video a "very cool family affair."

Despite three days of "intense" filming on 11 different set builds, Bublé said he had "the most fun I've ever had on a video."

"I'll Never Not Love You" is meant to serve as the follow-up to Bublé's music video for his 2009 hit "Haven't Met You Yet," which his wife also starred in.

Bublé also chatted about his role as both a dad and full-time artist, sharing that he's found the notion of balance to be non-existent.

"You know that one will always be hurt by the other," he said. "In my case, I will never allow my job to interfere with being a father and a husband — that's gotta be first, and everything else is a bonus."

"I think I have a lot of integrity in whatever I do work-wise, but that integrity is there because my family keeps me grounded," he added.