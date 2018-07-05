PEOPLE confirmed in February that Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato were expecting baby No. 3, 15 months after announcing son Noah was battling cancer

He hasn’t met her yet, but Michael Bublé will soon be saying hello to a daughter!

The Canadian singer and wife Luisana Lopilato‘s third child on the way is a girl, he announced on Ireland’s Today FM radio’s The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I’ve actually never said that before in public. I’ve got a daughter coming,” he said, according to ET Canada.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: Phillip Chin/Getty

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato

PEOPLE confirmed in February that the couple is expecting baby No. 3 — they also share son Noah, 4½, and son Elias, 2.

Image zoom Credit: Source: Michael Bublé/Instagram

Luisana Lopilato, Michael Bublé and sons

Image zoom Credit: Source: Michael Bublé/Instagram

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé

Back in 2016, Bublé, 42, and Lopilato revealed in a statement that Noah had been diagnosed with cancer.

“We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US,” said.

RELATED VIDEO: Michael Bublé’s Son Noah Celebrates His 4th Birthday With Spider-Man Theme

The statement continued, “Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”

The couple — who later shared that “the worst is over” concerning Noah’s diagnosis and treatment — attended the 2018 Juno Awards in March, where the Argentine model and actress made her baby-bump debut while her musician husband hosted the evening’s festivities.

Bublé — who gave his wife a sweet-shout out on stage, saying, “I love you so much, mi amor” — spoke with ET Canada during the show (which he, notably, bowed out of hosting last year amid Noah’s health struggles), revealing that he was feeling “happy and healthy” at the moment.