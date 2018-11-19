Michael Bublé Is Enjoying Being 'Excited About Life for Our Family' After Son's Cancer Battle

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day!

As Michael Bublé began his Today show interview on Monday, he explained to the audience — as well as the viewers at home — that he had left the room while an emotional video documenting his 5-year-old son Noah‘s cancer battle was aired.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I walked away when you guys showed the whole thing about my son because it sucks, it hurts,” the Grammy-award-winning singer, 43, shared, adding that having “gone through so many hard times,” he’s enjoying being able to put the past behind him.

“It’s so much fun for me to not look back at the past and to look forward to the future and be excited about life for our family and my boy and everything, and so I just wanted to get away and get focused on the good stuff,” he explained.

Sharing a sweet word about his daughter Vida Amber Betty, 3 months, Bublé called her a “beautiful girl” who “looks like Mommy,” a.k.a. the singer’s wife Luisana Lopilato.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Luisiana Lopilato and Michael Bublé Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Michael Bublé on Today NBC

RELATED: Michael Bublé and His Wife Luisana Lopilato “Fell in Love Again” After “Hell” of Son’s Health Battle

Remarking on his renewed sense of self, Bublé shared that it was inevitable the tragic ordeal he and his wife went through would change him.

“How could you not be? When you go through things like this that are so painful,” he said. “You learn a lot about life and what matters and you stop sweating the small stuff because you realize that most of the stuff is the small stuff.”

Bublé and Lopilato, 31, also share son Elias, 2½.

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato with their sons

RELATED VIDEO: Michael Bublé’s Son Noah Celebrates His Birthday With Spider-Man Theme

The Canadian crooner, whose latest studio album Love debuted earlier this month, also opened up on what it was like to get back into the studio, after having put his career on hold following his son’s 2016 cancer diagnosis.

“I didn’t know when I was going to come back or if and how,” he shared, adding that when the time was right, “I invited my band mates over to the house, we got drunk, we got pizza, we played Mario Kart, we kicked a soccer ball in the backyard and then when we got bored of that we went, ‘Do you know what we should do? Let’s jam.’ “

At some point in the night he remembers turning to a friend and saying, ” ‘Dude, I forgot how much I loved this.’ ” He explained, “It was something that I never fell out of love with — there was never divorce. I did what I had to do, put my family first, do what anyone would do, but God, I remembered why I loved making the music.”

Michael Bublé and son Noah Michael Buble/Instagram

RELATED: Michael Bublé Says His Wife Is His Strength After Their Son Noah’s Cancer Diagnosis

But while Bublé shared that his kids absolutely “love the new record,” it’s definitely not their favorite of his releases — in fact, according to them, the more holiday-themed the better.

“They love Christmas,” he remarked, adding that even in the summer, the youngsters will ask him to play his rendition of “Jingle Bells.”

Although he shared that he can feel “embarrassed” to be playing Christmas songs in July, the father of three admitted, “I love Christmas, so it’s not that much of a twist.”