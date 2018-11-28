Why Michael Bublé Chose to Name His 4-Month-Old 'Miracle' Daughter 'Life' in Spanish

Michael Bublé‘s baby girl has him wrapped around her little finger.

In July, the Grammy winner, 43, welcomed Vida, 4 months, with his wife Luisana Lopilato, 31, and the star tells PEOPLE exclusively in its latest cover story that his new bundle of joy is a “mini-me” of her stunning mom.

“She’s beautiful, with blue eyes and is already really expressive. I love that she looks like my wife. It’s like holding my little baby wife,” says the “Forever Now” singer, who released his latest album Love earlier this month. “She smiles a lot and tries to sort of talk just like her brothers did.”

Though Spanish is Argentinean-born Lopilato‘s native tongue, it was Bublé who actually chose his daughter’s name, which means “life.”

Luisana Lopilato, Michael Buble and son Noah

“I picked it,” says Bublé, whose firstborn son Noah, 5, was declared cancer-free the year before his baby sister was born. “It’s the second time I had come up with the name. I was going through the list of names, and I went ‘Oh, you know what, babe? Vida! I mean, what says it better than life, you know?’ What a miracle this kid is.”

The TV star — and Bublé’s mother Amber — took some convincing on the name, but now the family can’t imagine calling Vida anything else. Says Bublé: “She’s already got a big personality!”

PEOPLE cover

With three kids under 5 (Bublé is also dad to 2½-year-old son Elias), the star admits his home is in a constant state of chaos.

“Don’t do it if you haven’t done it already. Don’t have three children,” jokes Bublé. But in all seriousness, the entertainer’s children are his greatest joy and what he looks forward to coming home to most.

“I just love being home and listening and singing and drawing and playing and wrestling,” he says. “My kids make me happiest.”