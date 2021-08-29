Michael Bublé Celebrates Son Noah on His Birthday: 'My Hero Turns 8!'

"I'll never truly be able to express how proud I am," the Grammy winner said of his brave, good-hearted boy Noah in a heartwarming Instagram post

Michael Bublé now has an 8-year-old on his hands!

On Friday, the 45-year-old Grammy winner shared a sweet birthday message for his son Noah, who who has been in remission from cancer since 2017.

"Today my hero turns 8! I've never met anyone as brave… I've never known anyone as kind or as good-hearted… And I'll never truly be able to express how proud I am, or how deep and profound Mommy's and my love is for you," Bublé wrote alongside a pair of photos of the father-son duo on Instagram.

In the first photo, the "Feeling Good" singer is pictured with his then-infant son as he gave the baby boy a bath. The second photo shows the two several years older and locked in a tight embrace.

"You've blessed our lives in every way. We hope God blesses you on your special day," Bublé continued in the caption. "Happy Birthday, Noah B."

Bublé and his Argentine actress wife Luisana Lopilato, who wed in 2011, welcomed Noah into the world in 2013. The couple also shares son Elias, 5, and daughter Vida, 3, together.

Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016 at age 3. Bublé, who was promoting his ninth studio album Nobody But Me at the time, learned of his son's condition shortly before performing at The One Show on BBC One in London.

"Three minutes before I came on, my wife texted and told me something was wrong," he said during an interview with U.K. publication Evening Standard in July 2018, later adding, "I just died."

Michael Buble Honors Son Noah On His 8th Birthday Credit: Michael Buble/Instagram

Noah is now in remission. The boy made his first online appearance since beating cancer in April 2020 when he crashed one of his parents' Instagram Live streams.

During an interview with Australia's Today Show that October, Bublé described the ordeal as "the worst possible thing that you could hear as a parent, and as maybe a human being."

"I much rather would have it have been me. Many times I wish that it had been," the musician shared. Still, Bublé said his son's battle with cancer put life in an all-new perspective for his entire family.

michael buble, Luisana Lopilato Credit: GP Images/WireImage

"One of the things about going through something that my family has been through is that it gives you great perspective and one of those points of perspective is that it really allows you to appreciate the good things," he told the Today Show.

The "Haven't Met You Yet" singer celebrated a decade of marriage with Lopilato in April with a sweet message about her compassion and determination through both the good times and the bad — including their son's cancer diagnosis.