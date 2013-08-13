Michael Bublé 'Can't Wait to Meet This Little Guy'

"We had a false alarm a couple of days ago and she had about seven hours of labor so we know that it could happen at any time," he says.

Michael Bublé‘s first child– a boy — is due next week, and the nervous dad-to-be is a little jumpy about it.

“We had a false alarm a couple of days ago and she had about seven hours of labor so we know that it could happen at any time,” he told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

So the singer canceled plans to appear on Today last week and is staying close to home in his native Canada with wife Luisana Lopilato.

“I’m about 15-20 minutes away from home. Just in case anything happens, I’m there,” he tells ET Canada, in an interview airing Monday night.



He says that right now “it’s scary” for his wife, an Argentinian actress. “She’s in a country that’s not her country. People are speaking a language that’s not her first language, so I’m her whole family here, so she’s got a good support system.”

Bublé, 37, admits that it’s hard to focus on anything but the impending arrival.

“The truth is, I don’t know what to expect, because obviously I’ve never expected before, so I’m just really actually enjoying it,” he says. “Neither one of us are anxious, we’re just excited. We can’t wait to know what it’s like, we can’t wait to meet this little guy.”