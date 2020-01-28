Micah Downey's Son, Named After Him, Born Less Than 1 Month After Reality Star's Death at Age 26

Milly Johnson/Instagram (2)

Milly Johnson has given birth to a son.

The Bride and Prejudice alumna announced the birth of her second child with her late ex-fiancé Micah Downey on social media Monday night, sharing photos of herself and the new arrival.

Alongside an Instagram snapshot of herself holding her bundled-up newborn while sitting in bed, Johnson wrote, “Feeling so much love for a little life that I delivered into the world on Monday 27 January 2020 at 6:46PM ✨.”

“A healthy baby boy weighing 3680g (8 Pounds),” she continued, concluding by revealing his name: “Micah Harper Johnson 🌻.”

Another image of mother and son showed baby Micah breastfeeding as Johnson, 23, sat in her hospital bed. She captioned the Instagram Story, “Exhausted mumma & a beautiful baby boy.”

Downey, an American star of the hit Australian reality series Bride and Prejudice, died suddenly last month at age 26, Johnson announced on Instagram.

“It is so sad & unbelievably surreal that I am making this post,” Johnson, who announced her pregnancy in November, wrote in the caption. “I am struggling to put into words how sad & heartbreaking this is. I just hope he is at peace wherever he is & that he will always be watching over his babies.”

“A bad, bad dream,” she added. “I can’t believe you’re not here. Rest In Peace Micah.”

Downey’s cause of death was not immediately known.

According to Seven News, Bride and Prejudice followed the couple as they attempted to persuade Johnson’s mother into supporting their relationship. In November, Johnson shared a heartbreaking post that announced the pair had broken up during the show’s filming and shortly before their wedding that month.

“Leading up to the decision I made, I felt sick, heartache, deep sadness and then I just felt numb. Breaking up with someone is awful and also a very private moment. In our case it was done with many eyes on us on national television. Not easy,” she wrote. “We had been on and off for some time. I loved him.”

“It was such a hard decision to make not only breaking off the wedding but also breaking up with Micah for the last time,” Johnson added. “Everything I hoped and dreamed for just came crushing down.”

According to the Daily Mail, the former couple also shared a young son, Julian, who is featured prominently on Johnson’s Instagram page.