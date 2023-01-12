Miami Heat's Tyler Herro and Girlfriend Katya Henry Welcome Baby No. 2 — See the Photo!

Tyler Herro and Katya Henry have welcomed their second baby, the couple revealed on Instagram Thursday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 03:01 PM
Tyler Herro, Katya Elise Henry
Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images; Katya Elise Henry/Instagram

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro is officially a father of two!

The 22-year-old basketball player and girlfriend Katya Henry have welcomed their second baby together, a son named Harlem, the couple shared on Instagram Thursday.

The couple welcomed their son in the early hours of Thursday, Jan. 12, with Herro sharing a photo on his Instagram Story of a whiteboard revealing his baby boy's name, captioning the shot, "1/1/23🤞🙏."

Henry shared a photo of her holding her newborn son on her Instagram Story, writing, "welcome to this big, beautiful world baby Harlem."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tyler Herro
Tyler Herro/Instagram

With the arrival of Harlem, daughter Zya Elise Herro, 16 months, is officially a big sister.

The couple began their relationship in 2020 via social media when Herro publicly courted the fitness guru during the NBA's shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair exchanged brief messages on Twitter before meeting in real life.

Henry, a fitness/wellness influencer and model with over 8 million followers, said in the couple's announcement post that their then-baby on the way was "one more to adore."

Tyler Herro and family
Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry pose with daughter, Zya. Tyler Herro/Instagram

In June, the NBA star penned a touching birthday tribute to Henry, just four days before the couple announced they were expecting their second baby.

"Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world. Words can't describe how much I appreciate you," Herro wrote.

He added, "Aint no tellin where we'd be at without you. You've been my rock holding it down for 2 years, I can't wait to see what life has in store for us. Enjoy. Smile. More life to 28 biggggg babbyyyy."

Related Articles
Tyler Herro and family
Miami Heat Star Tyler Herro on Expecting Baby Boy with Girlfriend Katya Henry: 'I'm Feeling Great'
Dominique Ansel and Wife Amy Welcome a Baby Girl on the Pastry Chef's Birthday: 'Best Presents'
Dominique Ansel and Wife Amy Welcome Second Baby on the Pastry Chef's Birthday: 'Best Present'
Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols baby
'The Challenge' 's Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Welcome Their Second Baby, Daughter Liliana Marie
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Tristan Thompson
All About Tristan Thompson's 4 Kids
Romee Strijd
Romee Strijd and Fiancé Laurens van Leeuwen Welcome Second Baby, Daughter June — See Photos!
Pau Gasol and Wife Cat Welcome Their Second Baby, a Boy: 'Officially a Family of Four!'
Pau Gasol and Wife Cat Welcome Second Baby, a Son: 'Officially a Family of Four!'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClADsNJvn27/ jessetyler Verified Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita. A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four. My incredible understudy @timmytwright will be on tonight and tomorrow and I will be back in the ball game on Thursday 11/17. I know Tim has you all in wonderful hands. GO EMPIRES! @takemeoutbway Edited · 1h
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Welcome Their Second Baby Boy – See His Adorable First Pics!
Kate Mara baby
Kate Mara and Husband Jamie Bell Welcome Second Baby Together, a Son — See the Photo!
Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews, Sterling Skye and Bronze Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Shares First Photo of Baby Bronze with Daughter Sterling: 'Best Big Sissy'
Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger arrive for the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark acknowledges the crowd after losing her Women's Singles third round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on day five of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2020 in Melbourne
Caroline Wozniacki and Husband David Lee Welcome Second Baby, Son James: 'Family of 4'
Mandy Moore family
Mandy Moore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
luke cook home birth
Luke Cook and Wife Kara Welcome Second Baby, Son Ozzie, in Home Birth — See the Photos!
Chris Sullivan and Rachel Reichard baby
'This Is Us' ' Chris Sullivan Welcomes Second Baby with Wife Rachel: 'Immediately Captured Our Hearts'