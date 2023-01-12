Miami Heat's Tyler Herro and Girlfriend Katya Henry Welcome Baby No. 2 — See the Photo!

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro is officially a father of two!

The 22-year-old basketball player and girlfriend Katya Henry have welcomed their second baby together, a son named Harlem, the couple shared on Instagram Thursday.

The couple welcomed their son in the early hours of Thursday, Jan. 12, with Herro sharing a photo on his Instagram Story of a whiteboard revealing his baby boy's name, captioning the shot, "1/1/23🤞🙏."

Henry shared a photo of her holding her newborn son on her Instagram Story, writing, "welcome to this big, beautiful world baby Harlem."

Tyler Herro/Instagram

With the arrival of Harlem, daughter Zya Elise Herro, 16 months, is officially a big sister.

The couple began their relationship in 2020 via social media when Herro publicly courted the fitness guru during the NBA's shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair exchanged brief messages on Twitter before meeting in real life.

Henry, a fitness/wellness influencer and model with over 8 million followers, said in the couple's announcement post that their then-baby on the way was "one more to adore."

Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry pose with daughter, Zya. Tyler Herro/Instagram

In June, the NBA star penned a touching birthday tribute to Henry, just four days before the couple announced they were expecting their second baby.

"Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world. Words can't describe how much I appreciate you," Herro wrote.

He added, "Aint no tellin where we'd be at without you. You've been my rock holding it down for 2 years, I can't wait to see what life has in store for us. Enjoy. Smile. More life to 28 biggggg babbyyyy."