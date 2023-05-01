Pregnant Rihanna Covers Her Baby Bump in All-White Floral Look at 2023 Met Gala with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna brought her incredible pregnancy style to the 2023 Met Gala.

The singer, who is currently expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, wowed on the red carpet as she walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night.

For this year's fashion event, Rihanna, 35, wore an all-white ensemble covering most of her body — and her head! The bottom half of the dress billowed out in a gorgeous A-line, while the top consisted entirely of large white floral designs beginning around her hips and going all the way over her head.

The "Umbrella" hitmaker accessorized with a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses (complete with false eyelashes), also wearing fingerless gloves and a bold red lip.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage

Shortly after arriving on the red carpet, Rihanna removed the top portion of dress, revealing a more fitted bodice with spaghetti straps that showed off her baby bump.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, 34, wore a white shirt under a dark blazer, a dark tie, sunglasses and black shoes, making a show-stopping statement in a red plaid high-low kilt over bedazzled wide-leg jeans.

Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty

The event marks Rihanna's first Met Gala since 2021, when she and A$AP Rocky walked the red carpet in matching cozy oversized coats. That appearance marked their official debut as a couple after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship the previous November.

Since then, the two have marked many relationship milestones together. In addition to walking many more red carpets, they became first-time parents in May 2022 as they welcomed a baby boy.

"Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

In February, PEOPLE confirmed the couple was expecting their second child after Rihanna debuted her baby bump during her Super Bowl Halftime show.

While the 2023 Met Gala only marks Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's second as a couple, the singer is a seasoned pro when it comes to the fashion event. After making her Met Gala debut in May 2007, Rihanna has attended many times since.

In fact, she has become well known for shutting down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping looks, from her game-changing androgynous take on black-tie dressing in 2009 to 2018's ornate papal-inspired look.

Like many other attendees at this year's Met Gala, Rihanna also had a close relationship with the late Karl Lagerfeld, who is being honored at the event.

In addition to donning Chanel and Fendi on many occasions, she also stepped out with Lagerfeld for various red carpets over the years.

Following his death in February 2019 at age 85, Rihanna paid tribute to the designer with a heartfelt post on Instagram. "The Godfather," she wrote alongside a gallery of pictures of her and Lagerfeld.