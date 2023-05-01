Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's family is growing again!

The model and Kode with Klossy entrepreneur, 30, and her husband, 37, are expecting their second child, the couple confirmed while leaving New York City's Mark Hotel for the 2023 Met Gala on May 1.

Kloss showcased her bump in a form-fitting black column dress that was accessorized by lengthy strands of pearls and similar beading around the waist. As the pair left their hotel for the trek to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Kushner gave his glowing wife her big moment with photographers, before escorting her onward.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2018 — are also parents to son, Levi Joseph, 2.

LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson "delved into" the Met Costume Institute's archives to reimagine a Karl Lagerfeld Chanel dress from 1983 for pregnant Kloss.

The floor-length gown was crafted from velvet satin and features a printed interpretation of the Lagerfeld design, according to a release. Stylist Karla Welch finished the look with a long-strand necklace and belt featuring the house's signature Anagram motif.

Inspired by the theme of this year's Met Gala, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson has delved into The Met Costume Institute's own archives, reimagining a dress from Karl Lagerfeld's Spring Summer 1983 collection for Chanel through the blurred lens of the latest LOEWE runway collection.

She added a Jennifer Behr bow to her hair, too.

Joshua Kushner and pregnant Karlie Kloss at the 2023 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

When asked by ET why she chose the Met Gala to reveal her news, Kloss said, "This is the most important night in fashion, of course, and I'm honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long." Her secret til now? "Big winter coats!"

She added to Vogue, "I got a plus one don't shhh ... don't tell anybody," alluding to the Gala's famed no-guest policy.

Kloss chatted with Hoda Kotb about motherhood on an April 2022 episode of the Today show, calling it "the greatest joy that I never knew" before having her son, just after celebrating his first birthday.

Sharing whether she fell in love right after Levi was born, Kloss told Kotb, 58, "The moment he was placed on my arms — I literally cry at commercials now, so I might cry right now — I just had this moment of, 'Now, every woman who has a child, every parent, goes through this.' "

"And it's just the most profound experience that I had no idea [about] until having a kid," she admitted.

karlie kloss/instagram

"Everything changes," she continued. "I think the last few years have changed us as well but becoming a mom? I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I'm actually on time everywhere now."

"And I'm always a multitasker ... I'm doing a thousand things. But I think priorities just changed," she told Kotb.