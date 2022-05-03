Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had a matching moment on the Met Gala red carpet

Parents Night Out! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Coordinate Their Met Gala Looks in Louis Vuitton

Parents night out!

Joe Jonas, 32, and Sophie Turner, 26, stepped out together at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where the actress and pop star both wore Louis Vuitton looks.

Jonas wore a womenswear white tail jacket and black-and-white lace top from the label's spring-summer 2022 collection, while Turner pulled from the Louis Vuitton archives in an embroidered long-sleeve gown which she wore with white-gold-and-diamond earrings from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry collection.

The 2022 Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the dress code being gilded glamour and white tie. Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, the event asked attendees to "embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York," per Vogue.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a rep said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Though the couple kept details of their pregnancy private when they were expecting, the Game of Thrones actress later shared a handful of photos of her baby bump in September 2020.

Asked by a fan to share a photo of "something she missed" back in December 2020, the actress posted a photo of herself showing off her bare baby bump in front of a bathroom mirror.

"My belly," she captioned the snapshot.

The two have not shared any photos of Willa online, but have shared some sweet anecdotes about parenting in interviews.