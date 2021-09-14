"Tonight I'm showing her what it means to dress up and own it and have balance," says Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Talks Setting Example for Daughter Khai on 2021 Met Gala Carpet After Year of 'Mama Duty'

Gigi Hadid is setting an example for her daughter.

The 26-year-old supermodel walked the 2021 Met Gala carpet Monday in New York City, telling Keke Palmer during the Vogue livestream about stepping out and taking a break from parenting responsibilities. Hadid shares 11-month-old daughter Khai with Zayn Malik.

"She's 1 next week and I feel like I've been on mama duty, I've been at the farm with her every day in my sweatpants and our matching messy buns. I feel like tonight I'm showing her what it means to dress up and own it and have balance," she says.

"I think finding that in your life is when you really feel like you've stepped into womanhood," adds Hadid.

"During my pregnancy, I had one journal that I called my good journal and one journal that I called my bad journal. They weren't that literal, but one was more for the memories, for Khai," she explained. "Maybe one day I'll give her the bad journal just to be real about it."

Hadid added that the so-called "bad journals" captured her "anxieties and days where I felt like, 'Am I good enough to be a mom?' "