Chance the Rapper Has 'Amazing' Parents' Night Out at 2021 Met Gala with Wife Kirsten Corley Bennett

Chance the Rapper is enjoying a break from daddy duties.

The artist attended the 2021 Met Gala on Monday in New York City, walking the red carpet with wife Kirsten Corley Bennett, wearing Ralph Lauren for the event, which has the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

Chance, 28, told reporters about enjoying the parents' night out. "This is a huge relief to just be out here with a bunch of adults," he told Keke Palmer during the Vogue live stream. The pair share daughters Marli, 2, and Kensli, 5.

"[It's] amazing," he then told PEOPLE about being kid-free for the night, as Kirsten said, "I miss them!"

"I miss them [too]," Chance quickly added, joking, "just in case they look at this interview in 20 years!"

For safety precautions, Met Gala event organizers issued a COVID vaccination mandate and mask requirement for all attending this year's benefit.

In April 2020, Chance told PEOPLE that Marli was starting to learn a few words at the time — and bringing some much-needed humor to the family as they isolated at home during the pandemic.

"Her first word was 'Dada,' which I'm proud to say both of my girls' first words were 'Dad' basically," he said. "She calls everybody 'Dada' now. She even calls her toys and her pacifier 'Dada,' so that's just her go-to phrase now."

"I was making a bite for Kensli, and [Marli] was in her little walker. She wobbled over to me and I was like, 'Heyyyy' and she responded the exact same little 'Heyyyy' back to me," Chance added at the time. "It was in key and matched my energy perfectly. I was like 'Damn, can you talk? That's crazy.' That was a crazy moment for me. I laughed at it."