Anna Wintour's Pregnant Daughter Bee Shaffer Showcases Baby Bump at 2021 Met Gala

Bee Carrozzini attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021

Bee Shaffer is a fashionable mom-to-be.

The daughter of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour attended the 2021 Met Gala in New York City Monday, smiling in a flowing, seafoam green dress. The theme this year is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

The 34-year-old is expecting her first baby with husband Francesco Carrozzini, who is the son of late Franca Sozzani, Vogue Italia's editor-in-chief. The couple wed in an intimate celebration at Wintour's home in Mastic, New York, back in July 2018.

For safety precautions, Met Gala event organizers issued a COVID vaccination mandate and mask requirement for all attending this year's benefit.

Francesco Carrozzini and Bee Shaffer Francesco Carrozzini and Bee Shaffer | Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty

Shaffer attended the US Open two weeks ago with Wintour, 71, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. The mother-daughter duo attended the tournament men's singles first round match between Britain's Andy Murray and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.