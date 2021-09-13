Anna Wintour's Pregnant Daughter Bee Shaffer Showcases Baby Bump at 2021 Met Gala
Bee Shaffer is expecting her first baby with husband Francesco Carrozzini
Bee Shaffer is a fashionable mom-to-be.
The daughter of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour attended the 2021 Met Gala in New York City Monday, smiling in a flowing, seafoam green dress. The theme this year is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."
The 34-year-old is expecting her first baby with husband Francesco Carrozzini, who is the son of late Franca Sozzani, Vogue Italia's editor-in-chief. The couple wed in an intimate celebration at Wintour's home in Mastic, New York, back in July 2018.
For safety precautions, Met Gala event organizers issued a COVID vaccination mandate and mask requirement for all attending this year's benefit.
Shaffer attended the US Open two weeks ago with Wintour, 71, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. The mother-daughter duo attended the tournament men's singles first round match between Britain's Andy Murray and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.
For the sporting event, Shaffer wore a navy and pink polka dot maternity dress while her mom sported a green pleated dress and her signature black sunglasses.