Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Stands on Her 'Tippy Toes' to Give Mom a Kiss Ahead of Met Gala

The most awww-inducing part of Kylie Jenner‘s big night on Monday? A smooch from her daughter Stormi!

Ahead of the 2019 Met Gala, the 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality got a kiss from her baby girl, 15 months, and shared a snap of the heartwarming moment to her Instagram Story.

In the image, Jenner sports the long purple wig she rocked during her big entrance, wearing a robe as she bends down to kiss her daughter — who’s standing on her tiptoes for the affectionate moment.

“The tippy toes!!!” the proud mom wrote on top of the photo.

Jenner walked the camp-themed carpet in a lilac, showgirl-inspired Versace gown, alongside sister Kendall Jenner, who sported a similar orange look. The Kylie Cosmetic mogul’s boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, was also on hand, wearing a military-inspired ensemble.

“I can’t breathe a little bit, but I feel good,” Jenner joked to E! of her impressive ensemble.

Later that night, the mother of one debuted her second look on social media with a short video that showed flowing teal locks and a sparkly blue mermaid-inspired gown adorned with a feathered trim.

“The after party,” she captioned the post, adding a mermaid and butterfly emoji.

The last couple of weeks have been full of dress-to-the-nines opportunities for Jenner, Scott and their baby girl. Ahead of the rapper’s 28th birthday festivities late last month, the family of three donned superhero costumes to celebrate the premiere of Avengers: Endgame.

While Scott went as Iron Man and Jenner dressed as Captain Marvel, little Stormi wielded a tiny hammer as Thor — fitting, given her weather-inspired name.

“Thor! Thor! Hey!” Jenner said from off camera in a video after Stormi took a plush version of Mjolnir, the hammer Chris Hemsworth wields in the movies, and shook it adorably.

“Hey!” the youngster exclaimed in reply.