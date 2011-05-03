BumpWatch: Jessica Alba's Serious Sparkle

Jessica Alba made quite the statement at Monday evening's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala Benefit, held in New York City.

Jessica Alba made quite the statement at Monday evening’s Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute Gala Benefit, held in New York City.

“Balance is a little tricky!” the mom-to-be, 30, told PEOPLE, showing off her award-winning style in a statuesque Ralph Lauren Collection custom platinum lamé gown and Casadei triple platform peep toes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With her second child due this fall, big sister Honor Marie, 2½, is getting ready for her new role.

“She says, ‘I want to be the mommy. I’m going to feed the baby. I’m going to tell the baby what to do,'” Alba laughs. “She’s excited that she’s going to be the boss of something.”

— Jeffrey Slonim