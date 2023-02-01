Meri Brown Reunites with Janelle's Kids Hunter and Logan: 'Proud of the Good Men They've Become'

Meri Brown spent time with Janelle Brown's kids, Hunter and Logan, in Las Vegas and shared a selfie from their get together

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on February 1, 2023 02:51 PM
meri brown, hunter brown, logan brown
Photo: meri brown/instagram

Meri Brown got some quality time in with some familiar faces.

The Sister Wives star shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday from her recent trip to Las Vegas, where she stepped out with Janelle Brown's two sons — Hunter, 25, and Logan, 28.

"When in Vegas, it just makes sense to find a couple of good looking guys to spend a few hours with! 😁," she wrote. "So good catching up with these two, and proud of the good men they've become!"

Janelle first entered into a polygamous marriage with Kody Brown in 1993, becoming his second wife after his first wife Meri. In addition to Logan and Hunter, Janelle and Kody also share Savannah, 18, Gabriel, 21, Garrison, 24, and Madison, 27. Meri and Kody share Leon Brown, 26.

News of Janelle and Kody's separation was first revealed in December on the TLC series. Hints at their eventual split have been evident throughout season 17. In a November episode, Kody revealed the pair's marriage became strained after Janelle chose to move into an RV, though she has since moved into an apartment that he felt didn't have "enough space" for him.

During the Sister Wives: One on One specials, Meri shared that Kody ended their relationship after years of platonic connection. Though their relationship is no longer romantic, Meri also said she's open to reconciliation.

"I don't think Kody realizes the s--- that I am," she said. "And if he hasn't realized it so far, you know, maybe he never will and maybe he doesn't want it."

"Here's the thing, this is what I say people change," she added. "Maybe he's just at this place that's like she's just not for me anymore and he's now finally just saying it."

Janelle and Kody Brown, Meri and Kody Brown
Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic; Ethan Miller/Getty

Kody is in the midst of a rift between himself and two of his sons with Janelle — Gabriel and Garrison — over COVID restrictions while living together, with Kody suggesting the two young men could have found somewhere else to live during that time just like they did after he and Janelle split.

"It's not that complicated. They went out and found homes when she [Janelle] had to move. Why couldn't they have gone out and found homes so they can keep dating during COVID?" Kody told host Sukanya Krishnan on the Sister Wives: One on One special.

"That's what I don't understand, because if one of my little children were to die because somebody had to get his pencil wet, that made me so mad."

Kody continued to explain he felt disrespected by the pair, noting, "all I wanted to do was protect my family, and they refused. And it could have come together, but it went apart."

Confirming he's "estranged" from the two boys, he lamented, "I can't even have conversations with them anymore."

Asked if it hurts him deeply, he said: "Oh, yeah. That's very sad."

Looking at the camera to address Gabriel and Garrison directly, he said, "Boys, I'm sorry. I was trying to protect my family. Next time, I manage it differently. And I'm sorry."

