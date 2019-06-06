Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Shares First Photo of Son Shams Nearly 2 Months After Welcoming the Baby Boy

Mercedes “MJ” Javid is proudly showing off her new family!

Nearly two months after welcoming her first child, a son named Shams Francis, with husband Tommy Feight, the Shahs of Sunset star, 46, showed off her baby boy to the world for the very first time.

In an adorable family photo shared on Instagram Wednesday, Javid and Feight both hold baby Shams as they lean in and kiss him on the head.

Meanwhile, Shams, who is wearing a blue and white striped outfit, stares into the camera and soaks up the love and attention he’s receiving from his parents.

“#Family #ShamsFrancis” Javid captioned the sweet photo, which was taken by photographer Shannon Laurine.

The reality star welcomed her first child via cesarean section on April 17. The baby boy weighed 6 lbs., 9 oz., and arrived in Los Angeles, Javid’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

Her rep also explained that the name Shams was chosen in honor of Javid’s late father while the baby’s middle name, Francis, is after Feight’s late mother.

“MJ feels eternally grateful and blessed,” Javid’s rep told PEOPLE. “The baby boy is happy and doing great, and the family can’t wait to bring him home.”

One day after welcoming their son, Feight opened up about the delivery, which he said “was the worst night of my life,” and revealed that Javid had not yet held Shams.

“My wife had a ton of complications. She was in surgery for like five hours. They didn’t tell me nothing. But they’re amazing at Cedars. They saved her life. She’s still in ICU, she still hasn’t held her baby yet,” he said. “That should probably happen later today, though.”

“He on the other hand is looking great,” Feight said of his son. “He couldn’t be happier. … They have him in a tanning bed now with glasses on. No joke, a day old he’s already in a tanning bed. Couldn’t be more like his mother if he tried. She went spray tanning before we went to the hospital. … But everything’s great. I’m the happiest guy on [earth].”

In a statement to PEOPLE that same day, the Shahs of Sunset star’s rep confirmed that Javid was admitted into the ICU during her “extremely difficult” labor.

“The delivery was extremely difficult and Mercedes’ family was very worried for her, as there were multiple complications,” the rep said on April 18, but noted that “baby Shams was born happy and healthy and [MJ is] feeling much better than her first day in ICU.”

“Both her and Tommy are feeling extremely blessed that everything turned out okay and are thankful for Dr. Jay Goldberg, and Dr. Steve Rad, and all the doctors, nurses and staff at Cedars-Sinai who ensured the baby and her were taken care of,” the statement continued. “Tommy and Mercedes can’t wait to go home and spend time with their baby boy.”

In celebration of their little one’s arrival, Feight shared an adorable photo of Javid holding their newborn son for the first time on April 18 while sitting in a wheelchair in her hospital gown.

“Daenerys of the House Javid, the First of Her Name, The Cerclaged, Queen of the Spray Tans, the Shahs and the First Men, Queen of Beverly, Khaleesi of the Great Cedar Sinai, Protector of the Realm, Lady Regent of the Seven Shopping Centers, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons #toughestbroadiknow #bendtheknee #myqueen #kookybroad #myson #GOT @cedarssinai @drshahinghadir @drsteverad,” Feight, who referenced Game of Thrones, captioned the sweet image.

About a month later, Feight paid tribute to his wife again with a scary photo of her in the ICU hospital bed. In the caption, he vowed to always take care of her after everything she went through to deliver their son.

“This is how my wife spent her 1st 2 days as a mom – it was without a doubt the most terrifying experience I have ever been through, i have never felt so alone and helpless and even now I can’t think of this experience without breaking down,” he wrote.

“She is a warrior and stronger then any women I know – she is my Queen my hero and my universe- I will let NO ONE disrespect minimize and devalue all that she went through to bring our son into this world – i took vows to protect her and keep her safe and I will do that until my last dying breath,” Feight added.

Javid first revealed her pregnancy news in October, telling E! News that she’s “really happy to open a new chapter” in her life after the death of her father Shams Javid in May.

“I’m hoping that my baby will remind me of my father and, of course, have a piece of Tommy and me,” she remarked. “It’s the cycle of life.”

The new mom previously opened up to PEOPLE about how she conceived via in vitro fertilization, after difficulties in getting pregnant for some time.

“When you do IVF, you take progesterone shots and medication for almost a month leading up to your [embryo] transfer. You are basically pumping yourself up with hormones,” she recalled. “That made me gain weight, it made me very moody, it made me feel not my usual self. It is something people don’t know, or maybe they don’t talk about.”

Image zoom Mercedes "MJ" Javid Shannon Laurine

Javid hit a hiccup in the summer when doctors discovered polyps in her uterine lining; they had to first remove them before they could do an embryo transfer. She then had a little bit of “down time” before going on medication again. Doctors finally transferred the embryo on Aug. 23 — and it stuck.

“We had that grueling 10-day waiting period when you’ve done the transfer but you don’t know if it worked, and you just have to wait until you are 10 days in so it will show up on a blood test,” the star told PEOPLE.

But when she finally learned the news was positive, “That moment was just surreal,” Javid shared. “It was the blessing we had been praying for.”